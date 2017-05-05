Colleyville, Texas May 5, 2017

Note: Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.

JOSE ARMANDO VALVERDE ERIVES, Age: 42, POB: Mexico, Listed as Self Employed and Home 1302 Kingsbrook Ct., Southlake, TX. Arrested on May 05, 2017 at 2:01 AM by Officer C. Eustace at 1600 John McCain Road and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

CAROLYN BETH LEAMA, Age: 70, POB: Jefferson, IA. Listed as Self Employed and Home 303 Quail Crest Drive, Bedford, TX. Arrested on April 28, 2017 at 1:33 PM by Officer J. Newman at 90 Mid Cities Blvd and Charge with; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000.