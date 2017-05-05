Colleyville, Texas May 5, 2017
Note: Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arrested on May 05, 2017 at 2:01 AM by Officer C. Eustace at 1600 John McCain Road and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on April 28, 2017 at 1:33 PM by Officer J. Newman at 90 Mid Cities Blvd and Charge with; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000.
2.) Driving while License Invalid, Bond set at $301,
3.) Failure to Appear, Bond set at $279…Total Bond $1,081.
Arrested April 28, 2017 by Officer AS Bray at 4400 Bedford Rd. and Charged With:
Diving while intoxicated and although he indicated he was Unemployed he was able to boost his alcohol level greater than the 0.15 level(considered Impaired).
Arrested on April 30, 2017 at 2:22 AM by Officer Z. Watson at 3900 Brown Trail and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated with and open alcohol container in the vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on May 04, 2017 at 2:47 PM by Officer M. Hayman at 505 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with:
Public Intoxication , Bond set at $285.
THERE ARE ACTUALLY TWO ARREST THAT AMAZINGLY ALLEGEDLY DID NOT INVOLVE ALCOHOL..AT LEAST THEY WEREN’T ARRESTED SOLELY FOR THAT REASON.
This smiling lady was arrested by J. Prater at the Keller Jail on May 5, 2017 at 7:46 AM and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on May 01, 2017 at 3:54 PM by Officer J. Retzos at the Bedford Police Department on Outstanding Warrants issued by the Colleyville Police Department;
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $501,
