Colleyville, Texas May 13,2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.

CHARLES DANIEL RATH, Age: 19, POB: Grapevine, TX. Listed as a Student at Colleyville Heritage High School and Home 1034 Hummingbird Trail, Grapevine, TX. Arrested on May 10, 2017 by Colleyville Officer E. Olivarez at 1401 Glade Rd West and Charged with; 1.) Forgery of a Government/Nation Instrument/Money/Security, A third Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $1,500,

3.)Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $500,

4.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,

5.) Minor with Tobacco, Bond set at $221….Total Bond $4,642.00