Colleyville, Texas May 13,2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Listed as a Student at Colleyville Heritage High School and Home 1034 Hummingbird Trail, Grapevine, TX. Arrested on May 10, 2017 by Colleyville Officer E. Olivarez at 1401 Glade Rd West and Charged with; 1.) Forgery of a Government/Nation Instrument/Money/Security, A third Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $1,500,
3.)Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $500,
4.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,
5.) Minor with Tobacco, Bond set at $221….Total Bond $4,642.00
Listed as a Student at Colleyville Heritage High School and Home 1034 Hummingbird Trail, Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on May 10, 2017 by Colleyville Officer E. Olivarez at 1401 Glade Rd West and Charged with;
1.) Forgery of a Government/Nation Instrument/Money/Security, A third Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,000,
listed as Self Employed and Home 1302 Kingsbrook Ct., Southlake, TX. Arrested by Colleyville Officer C. Eustace on mmay 5, 2017 2:01 AM at 1600 John McCain and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Tamara made the photos last week in Keller, this time she was Arrested by Colleyville Officer J. Prater at the Keller Police Station and Charged with; Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $2,500. Arrested on May 8, 2017 at 11:43 PM by Colleyville Officer D. Sm,ith at 1300 Woodvale Ct and Charged with; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.00 Arrested on May 6, 2017 at 2:56 AM by Colleyville Officer Z. Watson at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with: Display of a Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration, Bond set at $750. Arrested on May 8, 2017 at 12:19 AM by Colleyville Officer N. Garcia at 7208 Majestic Manor and Charged With, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Bond set at $15,000. box]Arrest information is obtained from various Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts and the information herein is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com [/box]
listed as Self Employed and Home 1302 Kingsbrook Ct., Southlake, TX.
Arrested by Colleyville Officer C. Eustace on mmay 5, 2017 2:01 AM at 1600 John McCain and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Tamara made the photos last week in Keller, this time she was Arrested by Colleyville Officer J. Prater at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;
Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on May 8, 2017 at 11:43 PM by Colleyville Officer D. Sm,ith at 1300 Woodvale Ct and Charged with;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.00
Arrested on May 6, 2017 at 2:56 AM by Colleyville Officer Z. Watson at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with:
Display of a Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on May 8, 2017 at 12:19 AM by Colleyville Officer N. Garcia at 7208 Majestic Manor and Charged With,
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Bond set at $15,000.
box]Arrest information is obtained from various Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts and the information herein is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com [/box]