Colleyville, Texas May 5, 2017
Arrest information and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
2.) Assault (simple) Contact, Bond set at $363
3.) And the Cities of Keller, Texas not being Sanctuary Cities, the Department of Homeland Security put an INS Hold.
2.) On an outstanding Warrant from the Sheriff’s Department Dallas on Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz, Bond set at $1,500,
3.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set $443.10,
4.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Driving while license suspended, Bond set at $527.10,
5.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $516,
6.) On a Desoto PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $189.80,
7.) On a Desoto PD Warrant for Drug Paraphernalia, Bond Set at $839.80,
8.) On a Desoto PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $378.30 ….Total Bond $4,70.10.
Arrested on April 28, 2017 at 12:10 AM by Officer J. Wienecke at 100 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with:
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on April 28, 2017 by Officer G. Edge on Denton Hwy and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 2:56 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at 3000 SH 114 WB and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car, Bond set at $1,000.
Did not list an Occupation and Home 4321 Odessa, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 1:37 PM by Westlake Officer 1122 Post Oak Place and Charged with:
1.) Public Lewdness, Bond set at $1,200
Arrested on April 23, 2017 by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at the Hwy 377 Quik Trip and Charged with;
1. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $316,
Arrested on April 22, 2017 by Officer J. Potter on South Main Street and Charged with;
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE!, Bond Set at $5,000. Remarks: Interlock Order
Arrested on April 27, 2017 by Officer J. Wienecke at 2001 S. Main St and Charge With:
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.