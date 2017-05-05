Colleyville, Texas May 5, 2017
Arrest information and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arrested on April 28, 2017 at 12:10 AM by Officer J. Wienecke at 100 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with: Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on April 28, 2017 by Officer G. Edge on Denton Hwy and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500. Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 2:56 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at 3000 SH 114 WB and Charged with, Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car, Bond set at $1,000. Did not list an Occupation and Home 4321 Odessa, Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 1:37 PM by Westlake Officer 1122 Post Oak Place and Charged with: 1.) Public Lewdness, Bond set at $1,200 Arrested on April 23, 2017 at 12:49 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at Hwy 377 at the Ouik Trip and Charged with; 1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $316, Arrested on April 22, 2917 at 9:51 PM by Officer J. Potter on South Main Street and Charged with: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE! BOND SET AT $5,000 AND REMARKS; iNTERLOCK ORDER. Arrested on April 27, 2017 at *:42 PM by Officer J. Wienecke at 2001 S. Main Street and charge with; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421
2.) Assault (simple) Contact, Bond set at $363
3.) And the Cities of Keller, Texas and/or Westlake, Texas NOT being Sanctionary Cities
2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Warrant for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz, Bond set at $1,500,
3.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $443.10,
4.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Driving while license Invalid, Bond set at $527.10,
5.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $516,
6.) On a Desoto PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $189.80,
7.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $839.80,
8.) On a Wilmer PD Warrant for Driving While license Invalid, Bond set $378.30…..Total Bond $4,710.10
Arrested on April 28, 2017 at 12:10 AM by Officer J. Wienecke at 100 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with:
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on April 28, 2017 by Officer G. Edge on Denton Hwy and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 2:56 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at 3000 SH 114 WB and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car, Bond set at $1,000.
Did not list an Occupation and Home 4321 Odessa, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 1:37 PM by Westlake Officer 1122 Post Oak Place and Charged with:
1.) Public Lewdness, Bond set at $1,200
Arrested on April 23, 2017 at 12:49 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at Hwy 377 at the Ouik Trip and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $316,
Arrested on April 22, 2917 at 9:51 PM by Officer J. Potter on South Main Street and Charged with:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE! BOND SET AT $5,000 AND REMARKS; iNTERLOCK ORDER.
Arrested on April 27, 2017 at *:42 PM by Officer J. Wienecke at 2001 S. Main Street and charge with;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421