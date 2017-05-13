Keller, Texas May 13, 2017 Arrests
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arrested on May 5, 2017 at 11:56 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 1200 S. Main St and Charged With; Possession of Marijuana, Greater than 2 OZ. less than 4 Oz a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500. Arrested on Ap;ril 20, 2017 at 1:24 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 800 Main St. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000. Arrested on April 29, 2017 at 6:55 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 Olive St. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000. Arrested on May 5, 2017 at 11:12 PM by Officer J. Potter at 100 N. Main Street and Charged With; 1.) Intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $10,000, Arrested on April 30, 2017 at 3:04 AM by Officer M. Barrett at 100 S. Elm St and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on April 29, 2017 at :1:16 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1300 Main St. and Charged with: 1.) Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000, Arrested April 30, 2017 at 2:24 AM by Westlake Officer G. Edge at 800 SH 114 EB and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Age: 19 POB: Grapevine, TX. No Occupation Listed and Home 4281 Estes Park Circle, Haltom City, Texas. Arrested on May 2, 2017 at 1:42 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at 2400 Roanoke Road and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500, Arrested on April 29, 2017 at 12:41 AM by Westlake Officer B. Shimanek at 2100 SH 114 EB and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000, LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, Bond set at $2,000,
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421…Total Bond $12,421.
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a weapon, Bond set at $1,500..Total Bond $2,500
2.) On an Alvarado PD Warrant for Speeding,
3.) On an Alvarado PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear,
4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Speeding,
5.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
6.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Speeding,
7. On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear..Total Bond $2,913.
2.) On a Desoto PD Warrant for Driving Without a License, Bond set at $612.30,
3.) On a Desoto PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $547.30,
4.) On a Desoto PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $508.30,
5.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Yield the Right away at a Yield Sign, Bond set at $396.10,
6.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving without a Texas DL, Bond set at $663.00…Total Bond $4,727.
