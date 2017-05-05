Grapevine, Texas May 5, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
The following is a summary of additional recent arrests in Grapevine in PDF: 05-05-2017
Arrested on April 29, 2017 by Officer D. McClain at the Great Wolf Lodge at 100 Great Wolf Dr., along with
Kimberly Renee Bankston of Center Loop, Whitney, Texas and;
April Sue Riley of Wingren Drive, Irving Texas.
All Charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Burton with additional Charges By Grapevine PD on the following:
2.) Evading Arrest Detention
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 G and Less than 200G, a 2nd Degree Felony,
4.) Fraudulent use and Possession of Identifying ID More than 50,
5.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information,
6.) On a Felony Warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office
Bond set at $45,010
