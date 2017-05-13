1. The ferris wheel at the Texas State Fair in Dallas is the largest in the entire Western hemisphere of the world.

6. Texas experiences more tornadoes per year than any other state in the country with a yearly average of 139.

7. We own all of our public land. The federal government has to ask permission before cutting down trees or creating a park.

8. Our capitol building is the largest in the nation. (Yep, even bigger than the nation’s Capitol in D.C.!)

9. Six Flags, the amusement park, gets its name from the fact that six nations (Spain, France, the Confederate States of America, the USA, the Republic of Texas, and Mexico) have flown their flag over Texas at some point.

10. The Flagship Hotel was the only hotel in the USA built entirely over water.

11. The last battle of the Civil War was fought in Texas.