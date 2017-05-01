In Response to the Protect Colleyville Hearing Article, the following individual , Jill Horton Tate, on Facebook a statement and link to a TEC Resolution TEC Resolution Re-Posted Here TEC Resolution Posted Here: RESOLUTION Ethics commission

Update: it should be noted that Colleyville Candidate Mike Sexton responded to LNO’s request about his prior knowledge of the format, organizers and sponsors of this event. Mike Sexton Response: “I had and have zero knowledge of anything as it relates to this situation. I did attend the last half, I had a meet and greet in my own neighborhood they had already been scheduled. “

The following was in response to LNO posting aboved

Mon 5/1/2017 11:06 AM Thank you. I really have worked hard to separate myself from all PAC activity and I am disappointed that I am being dragged into anything related to it. They have many supporters who are voting for me, but so does Preserve and that doesn’t equal PAC support either. The assertion is almost the equivalent of saying a police officer is voting for me and supporting me so I have the police departments endorsement. I have run a clean, above board campaign the entire time and will continue to run on the issues and my platform. Thank you for the response and I will respectfully ask for you to discontinue adding me to articles that relate to any PAC activity. Thank you Mike Sexton.

Wed 4/26/2017 11:58 PM This story keeps going. The McCusker site was taken over they did a reverse merger on a otc pink sheet and are selling stock. Who ever took over the website transferred it from anothe buisness where they were scamming people the address on the website and Company is a leading developer of customer support .. McCusker Holding Corp 4508Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034 … For commercial use permission, contact McCusker & Company Inc. at the above address and your …McCusker and Company is a leading developer of customer support … McCusker Holding Corp 4508Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034 … For commercial use permission, contact McCusker & Company Inc. at the above address and your … The web site is down right now? The ticker is ORRV on the market. Per the bbb they are rated f fake linked in profiles the folks on Ihub believe in it because they can make money. they have been tweeting it for months about a merger just a big scam Local Man..Solicitation of Minor, Listed at Company where Owner Arrested for DWI and Owner lives in City Manager owned Property . Dirk Diggler Note: LNO notes that the Company’s site does list a reverse merger, however LNO has no independent information concerning the status of this group

4/24/2017 10:39 AM Mon Hi Nelson, I enjoy your newspaper and your election coverage but I would like to raise a couple points with you. 1. Disparaging someone’s voting record is unAmerican and not in line with the values our founding fathers encouraged for our nation. As a longtime moderate republican, I find the Trump regime detestable and incredibly harmful to the Republican Party and to our nation. I’m hardly alone in my view. Trump is a populist and totalitarian. Not a Republican. The Clintons were DINOs. 2. You may want to hire a proof reader. Sincerely, John Vanderdix

Thank you John for your comments; yeah a proof reader would be nice but hasn’t been in the budget as a FREE site for 17 years, so yes we do make more than our share of grammatical mistakes and typos, however. I don’t believe LNO was “disparaging” a voting record, only the efforts from those who want to mask their voting record in an effort to be elected.

2017/04/21 at 6:56 pm

Speaking as a resident who has lived here most of my life, I am extremely concerned with what I see the "Protect Colleyville" PAC attempting to do to the peaceful, conservative Colleyville! Due to the hard work of the early residents' vision for the future of Colleyville, the residents united and ran the high density developers out of town, and implemented the half acre minimum per residence, and NO to high density! Because of their foresight, Colleyville is STILL a desirable place to live and raise a family. Colleyville does not need "change." In my opinion, anyone associated with the "Protect Colleyville" PAC has a motive other than to protect Colleyville! Their deception is evident if one researches the past elections' antics. Colleyville needs Kathy Wheat and George Dodson to keep her the beautiful city that we all enjoy!

Kathy Hadley, Colleyville

Kathy Hadley, Colleyville

2017/04/20 at 9:33 am

Last night in the “forum” the candidates talked about the past and acted as if it’s ancient history. But this week two glaring items came up suggesting it’s not the past. He claims he is not supported by the PAC but rather a few friends whom are part of the PAC. Last night in the “forum” the candidates talked about the past and acted as if it’s ancient history. But this week two glaring items came up suggesting it’s not the past. He claims he is not supported by the PAC but rather a few friends whom are part of the PAC. When clicking on the unsubscribe button on the emails, you were directed to a logo of Protect Colleyville. Then yesterday another blow up occurred when it became apparent that the same Protect Colleyville folks were actually the ones running the forum rather than the league of women voters. Jon’s own comments detailed by John Zeitlin demonstrate he was very aware of the charade and in fact gave insight of their plan to try to rebuild that PAC by using the chamber’s credibility. His support for the long list of RINO loser republicans, then his vote for Hillary gives plenty of insight into his judgement. His consistency in not being honest with us regarding his involvement in the PAC, and his refusal to correct the falsehoods being told by his supporters all over town give us insight into his integrity. I used to think he was a nice guy, and I suppose he is, but I trust him about as much as I do Mike Taylor David Medlin, Colleyville.

2017/04/19 Jon Bullock Responds – My Voting Record LNO recently published an editorial that may have given you the wrong impression regarding my voting record and political leanings. So I wanted to give you all some background and set the record straight. At a recent candidate forum, I provided an intensely personal explanation of why I voted the way I did in 2016. I had hoped that simply telling the truth would put the issue to rest. Unfortunately, it seems that the explanation got lost in the shuffle. I am not going to subject my family to any further discussion of our personal business. That is closed. However, in the interest of telling the whole truth, I wanted to give you some background. I became a Republican in 1971. The first president I voted for was Richard Nixon. In the 1980’s I supported Ronald Reagan, as well as George H.W. Bush. (Patty and I are still contributors to the Bush Library at Texas A&M.) In 2008 I worked on the John McCain Presidential campaign. While working, at my own expense, on the McCain campaign in South Carolina I met Senator Lindsey Graham, and was impressed with his straightforward style, balanced economic approach and detailed grasp of Middle-Eastern politics. In 2012, fed up with partisan gridlock, I attempted to run for US Congress as an Independent candidate. (Luckily, I did not quit my day job.) In 2016, I supported Senator Lindsey Graham’s bid for President. (Luckily, he also did not quit his day job.) I subsequently supported almost every other Republican candidate, all of whom were defeated. But in the general election, for many reasons, including the personal reasons I referred to above, I could not in good conscience support the Republican nominee, and I supported his opponent. Now that he is President, my prayer is for him to guide our country with dignity, honor and wisdom. I have friends across the political spectrum. I have many Republicans (some of whom are Republican precinct chairs), Democrats and Independents supporting me. Mark Bauer is a good friend, and he is helping me with my campaign, but he is not my Campaign Manager. If you want to check voting records, you will find that I have voted in pretty much every Republican primary for the past 26 years. I also have been a long-time member of the Northeast Tarrant County Republican Club. I strive to be open-minded and to listen to opposing views. It is especially important to put partisan politics aside when dealing with city issues. But I knew this might matter to some of you and I wanted you to know the whole truth. Thank you. Jon Bullock Candidate for Colleyville City Council, Place 3

2017/04/18 at 8:28 pm

Do you ever get tired of bashing David Kelly? Do you ever get tired of bashing David Kelly? I’m guessing not ? I’m neither a supporter or detractor of his, but do get a little worn out on your apparent obsession with him. Brian Makins

In reply to Brian. First of all, I was not “bashing” David Kelly during his early terms as Mayor; as a matter of fact, LNO and Editor we were supportive of his early inclusive style. However, he “morphed” into a gavel banging Mayor attempting to suppress public voices in the City Council chambers. The nickname he was often referred during his last years on City Council was “Little Caesar” The comments in this Opinion piece was inspired by the fact he has thrust himself back into the political spotlight by his thinly veiled attempt to get on the Colleyville City Council superstitiously through his step son Chad LaParelle. Chad may be a fine police officer in Frisco, but that does not qualify him to be a placeholder for his step-dad (David Kelly) on Colleyville City Council. The November election for the City Charter Amendments passed with 86%. Kelly is barred from seeking the Office of Mayor for, at another 2 years. However, Mr. Kelly COULD have run for a council seat this election cycle (he is not barred from running for another position on City Council), if he was so anxious to get his influence back on City Council. But alas, he throws Chad into the fracas whom has proven to have limited grasp of city issues. Chad took up the “battle cry” the current majority of council only serves a few; however this ignores the fact the new majority has greatly expanded involvement on city committees by citizens, when in fact, under Kelly, citizen participation was at a low point to the point that terms were virtually ignored in order to keep the same group in power on critical committees. Editor@localnewsonly.com