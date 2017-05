The Grapevine Mustangs defeated the Aledo Bearcats 5-2 in the third 5A Quarter-Final playoff game on May 19 at Fort Worth Brewer High School. The Mustangs will play the Amarillo Sandies next in a 5A Region Semifinals playoff game at Abilene Christian University on Thursday, May 25.

The YouTube video of this game can be found by clicking HERE.

LRW — 05/21/17