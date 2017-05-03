May 3, 2017 an Editorial Opinion by Nelson Thibodeaux

First make NO mistake about it. What you do in the voter’s booth is YOUR business, unless and until you share that information.

Is is just me, or does something seem a little odd in how this year’s city council election is stacking up? One of the candidates, Mike Sexton, has acknowledged he previously has voted for O’Bama in the Presidential races. At the council meeting Tuesday night, Mike Sexton had a visit with your’s truly. He once again confirmed he voted for O’Bama for the first term because, “I was caught in the ” message,” Sexton said. Sexton did say he voted for Romney in the election thereafter, no comment on this year’s Presidential election was made. He said he has worked hard and not accepted any help from Protect Colleyville. However, his previous comments about getting mutual support from both PACs including the Preserve Colleyville PAC, was dismissed by Dennis Johnson’s comments this week on LNO. Frankly receiving ANY support from the Preserve Colleyville PAC is, in my opinion, is nothing to tout about. In fact, at the Tuesday night Colleyville City Council meeting, the Protect Colleyville PAC’s Treasurer, Mark Harrison, actually stood before council and declared to Mayor Newton, that the recent land acquisition near city Hall looked like a “Back Room” deal with the Mayor to him. Oh brother, Harrison apparently doesn’t have a clue how land acquisitions by the city must be discussed in Executive Sessions of Council and the actual final plans the property will be a matter of public record and debate. As Mayor Newton said, if the citizens decided to do nothing to the land, the city could recoup the cost and likely more than the cost if sold. No surprise hear the vote was; Mayor Newton, Council members, Nakamura, Lindamood and Putnam yes; while members Short, Coplen and Taylor, the obstructionist coalition all voted no.

I served with Mayor Richard Newton on City Council, I have followed the Mayor thru many years on city council and he is undeniably the most honorable man I know that has ever served Colleyville. So very different than those who feel like they have lost power because of the overwhelming victory of Mayor Newton, and Council members Nakamura and Lindamood in last year’s City Council election (62% margin) and an amazing 82% to 86% favorable vote on the Charter Amendments during the Presidential election, when Preserve Colleyville supported all the Amendments and Protect Colleyville did not.

So Mike, you have told me that you worked hard and tried to get support from all sides. That is an admirable approach; however you say you are now a conservative during our conversation, but apparently you came to that conclusion somewhat recently. Let’s get some more space between your O’Bama vote and your next run for City Council to demonstrate you have regained your senses after buying into the O’Bama diatribe.

Jon Bullock, stated in a response to LNO, that he voted for Hillary in the most recent presidential election. I don’t know, maybe it’s just me, but, considering the overwhelming turn out of Colleyville voters and the Republican landslide, this seems sort of out of step with the typical, well educated, Colleyville voter.

Bullock wrote LNO; “In 2016, I supported Senator Lindsey Graham’s bid for President. (Luckily, he also did not quit his day job.) I subsequently supported almost every other Republican candidate, all of whom were defeated. But in the general election, for many reasons, including the personal reasons I referred to above, I could not in good conscience support the Republican nominee, and I supported his opponent.(Hillary Clinton).”

In the LNO Letter to the Editor section; Bonnie Carroll wrote, in regards to Bullock’s latest mailer to voters;

“We received the attached mailer from you in which you attempt to excuse your vote for Hillary Clinton because of her opponent’s attitude and behavior toward women and because you have two daughters.

Disrespectful because you obviously assume that the citizens of Colleyville are not very bright and are ill-informed and that the dimmest and dumbest among them are the women voters.

Disingenuous because your preferred candidate is hardly the paragon of protecting women’s rights as you posture. First, if you truly voted for Clinton on this ground I question your judgment. You may wish to protect your daughters but what about our sons and soldiers at Benghazi?

What about the security of our country when your candidate knowingly violated the law by setting up a private email server and then lied about it to Congress? What about Whitewater? What about her secretly cheating in the debates and getting the questions in advance?”

See the Letters to the Editor Page Here:

Just my opinion, but I would take this one step further; I was not necessarily enamored with Donald Trump in the GOP Primary, however in the General Election how lame is Bullock’s excuse? If anyone with a couple of brain cells; could not envision the damage on our country that a left wing Supreme Court Justice would reign down if appointed, has one of those cells misfiring.

IT IS JUST THAT SIMPLE. If you do not question the judgement of Mr. Bullock in voting for Hillary Clinton, and the ramifications if she won, then you are a waaaaaaaaay out there apparently stuck in the black vacuum of left wing space.

Those who honestly felt that Hillary was their gal, therefore genuinely stuck in liberal bias, voted with both eyes open and desire to keep the country turning left, but those who provide the excuse they voted for Hillary because of “their daughters,” is sadly misfiring and off base with reality, considering the Clinton years and women.

Therefore, I have every reason to doubt the Jon Bullock’s “Deep Roots,’ and His concept of “the Right Values,” flyer and if there is much of either.

Then in another race for reality, Bullock provides a Liberal Professor’s philosophy that “..politics doesn’t have to be divisive and negative,” that is of course, unless you want to win and, in that case, everything is fair in love, war and politics. As was clearly indicated in his choice to support the Protect Colleyville PAC in 2015. Less one forget’s in an LNO Article Entitled “Voters Will Get a Second Chance to Rectify Sleezy Mailer Attack.” Listed as the most vile attack and deceptive action in the history of Colleyville, politics, Taylor won the election in 2015, however, Bobby Lindmood won by an overwhelming margin in 2016. You can read some of the admitted actions of those who supported the Protect Colleyville PAC at this link.

However, the actions of Jon Bullock in supporting this PAC that was apparently part of vicious very personal and unsubstantiated attack on Bobby Lindamood, is as questionable as his previous donations to the PAC and his vote for Hillary Clinton!

From all appearances, Mr. Bullock is an honored Military Veteran and all should be thankful and grateful for his service to our country. I thank him for his service, he is obviously a volunteer with the Rotary and other civic activities; that is not disputed. He is an affable man and personally very likable.

However, his statement on his latest political mailer, that “political attacks don’t build roads, spur economic development or balance the city’s budget,” seem to be a far distant thought when the PAC he supported viciously attacked Bobby Lindamood, who after his election and that of Mayor Richard Newton and Tammy Nakamura have already set the city on the path to accomplish many of the campaign promises that brought them a large victory. Are you really ready to hand the reins of the majority on City Council back to the 2015 mentality of attack, lack of transparency, ignoring the voter’s commitment to low density, a soaking Colleyville residents for an extra $1.2 million out of your water bills parked in a city slush fund?

So the fact that good ole Jon can pluck a guitar, strum a few notes and sing all better than me or maybe even Mayor Newton, that fact is has to be way, way down the list of reasons to vote for Jon Bullock versus Kathy Wheat. Especially since Kathy Wheat and George Dodson both received the endorsement of Mayor Richard Newton.

Without discussing a Mayor that would gavel down citizens during citizens comments; a City Manager who is leaving prior to providing her financials and a previous administration that actually reduced citizen participation; I urge voters to take the time to vote to add to the Leadership of Mayor Richard Newton. Decisions are no longer superstitiously voted for in the so call “pre-council” with no record of whom voted for what action; no longer is there a slush fund from a hidden tax on Colleyville citizens buried in the water bill, no longer is there issues with financial transparency; so folks it ain’t broke at all right now, so I urge your support for Kathy Wheat, Place 3 and George Dodson, Place 4.

I don’t know maybe it is just me, but does Jon’s star on his mailer look a lot like the O’Bama logo? Just saying…