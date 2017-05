The Colleyville Panthers were victorious over the Fort Worth Trimble Tech Scorpions in the second game of the 5A Bi-District playoffs 5-0. Both games of the series were played at LD Bell High School in Hurst on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. The win advances the Panthers to the Area round of the playoffs. Colleyville will play a 3 game series against Wichita Falls Rider to determine the Area championship.

The YouTube video of the game can be viewed by clicking HERE

LRW — 05/08/17