The Colleyville Panthers (29-3) lost 6-3 the seed determining game against the Grapevine Mustangs (24-7) Saturday, Apr, 29 at Colleyville. As a result the Panthers ended up as the playoff 2nd seed with the Mustangs being the 1st seed. Colleyville will play Fort Worth Trimble Tech (12-10) and Grapevine will play Fort Worth South Hills (11-15) in the upcoming bi-district playoff around. The dates, locations and times the games will be played has not been determined yet.

The Colleyville Heritage YouTube video of the game can be viewed by clicking HERE

The Grapevine YouTube video of the game can be viewed by clicking HERE

LRW — 05/02/17