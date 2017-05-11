Colleyville, Texas May 11, 2017



City of Colleyville names lone City Manager finalist

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (May 11, 2017) — The Colleyville City Council narrowed its search for the next City Manager to lone finalist Jerry Ducay.

The City Council will formally approve Ducay’s appointment at the May 16 City Council meeting. Current City Manager Jennifer Fadden’s last day with the City of Colleyville is June 2.

An ICMA credentialed manager, Ducay holds an Economic Development Council certification from the National Development Council and brings more than 26 years of municipal government experience to Colleyville, one of the premiere cities in North Texas. Ducay has been serving as Village Administrator for the Village of Frankfort, Illinois, an upscale community in Chicago’s Southwestern Metropolitan area with a population of 22,000 residents. Ducay was the City Council’s top choice out of more than 50 candidates from 21 states and one foreign country, who applied for the position.

“Jerry’s impeccable professional reputation and his vast experience in managing communities comparable to Colleyville, made him an excellent choice to lead the organization,” Mayor Richard Newton said. “The City Council and I put a high priority on transparent leadership and conservative fiscal stewardship, and Jerry’s visionary and grounded management style is the perfect fit for Colleyville. As the City continues to develop, it is important that we protect our future and we believe Jerry has the background and expertise to lead the City’s high performing team through open communication and prudent strategic planning.”

Ducay began his career in municipal government as the Village Administrator for Dolton, Illinois in 1990, and became the Village Administrator for Crete, Illinois in 1994, where he served until 1999, when he joined the Village of Frankfort. During his municipal management career, Ducay has served on multiple state and regional boards, chaired a municipal investment pool managing $2.2 billion in local funds, and taught as an adjunct faculty member of South Suburban College.

Ducay holds a Doctor of Education from Olivet Nazarene University, an MBA from Governors State University, and a BS in Economics from Illinois State University. He currently serves as a member of the Illinois City Manager Association Committee on Professional Conduct, and as a reviewer for the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting certification process. Previously, Ducay served as Board President of Southwest Agency for Risk Management, a self-insured risk pool made up of eight municipalities, and was appointed to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Advisory Group to develop a statewide watershed management program.

Jerry Ducay on Right during a hearing in the Village of Frankfort,