The Colleyville Panthers were triumphant over the Wichita Falls Rider Red Raiders in the second game of the 5A Area playoffs series 6-3. The second and deciding game of the playoff series was played on Friday, May 12 at CHHS. Colleyville will next play a 3 game series against Justin Northwest to determine the 5A Regional-Quarterfinals championship.

The YouTube video of the game can be viewed by clicking HERE

LRW–05/15/17