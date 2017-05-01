The Colleyville Panthers (29-3, 13-2 District 8-5A) won the final district game against the Grapevine Mustangs (24-7, 14-1 District 8-5A) Friday, Apr, 28 at Colleyville. The Panthers win moved Colleyville into a first place tie. As a result both the Panthers and the Mustangs ended up as co- champions of District 8. A game to determine 1st seed in the upcoming playoffs is needed and will be played on Saturday, Apr. 29 at Colleyville. A summary of that game will be available here in the near further.

The Colleyville Heritage YouTube video of the game can be found by clicking HERE

The Grapevine YouTube video of the game can be found by clicking HERE

LRW — 05/01/17