GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (May 10, 2017) – Celebrate National Train Day and Mother’s Day aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine, this weekend and enjoy exclusive deals and prizes. Enjoy riding the rails aboard authentic 1920s-era Victorian coaches for a variety of train excursions along the historic Cotton Belt Route. The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is the perfect way to create memories that will last a lifetime and give mom an experience as special as she is.

May 10 is National Train Day and it is traditionally observed on the following Saturday. Join the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on Saturday, May 13 for the Grapevine Fun Train, Grapevine to Fort Worth Stockyards Excursion or Stockyards Trinity River Ride. When purchasing tickets for the Grapevine to Fort Worth Stockyards Excursion on Saturday, May 13 at www.GVRR.com, use code TRAINDAY and save $3 per person.

Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14 aboard the Grapevine to Fort Worth Stockyards Excursion or Stockyards Trinity River Ride. Mothers on board can register for a chance to win a bottle of wine from one of Grapevine’s winery tasting rooms.

These family-friendly excursions are appropriate for all ages. Riders can select from varying experiences:

The one hour Grapevine Fun Train departs Grapevine’s Cotton Belt Depot at 10 a.m. This shortened excursion allows families the opportunity to experience a vintage railroad ride at a length that is ideal for younger ages. The Grapevine Fun Train takes place on Saturdays only.

The Grapevine to Fort Worth Stockyards Excursion departs from Grapevine's Cotton Belt Depot at 1 p.m. and offers a leisurely ride transferring riders between Grapevine and Fort Worth, departing to return to Grapevine at 4:05 p.m. Estimated return time to Grapevine is 5:45 p.m. This excursion takes place on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Stockyards Trinity River Ride, which originates in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, departs from Stockyards Station at 2:45 p.m. and returns at 3:45 p.m. This ride takes place on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Please note, beginning June 2 through August 18, the Grapevine to Fort Worth Stockyards Excursion and Stockyards Trinity River Ride will also operate on Fridays.

Trains board 30 minutes prior to departure and depart promptly at the scheduled time. Tickets range in price from $8 to $26. Online or phone purchase is recommended. Tickets are on sale now at www.GVRR.com. Same day ticket sales are subject to walk up availability only.