Austin, Texas May 13, 2017 Monday is Police Officer's Memorial Day in the United States – a day to honor federal, state, and local officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. Tragically, Texas has lost more law enforcement officers in the line of duty this past year than any other state in America. That is why I made it a priority this legislative session to do everything I can to honor and protect our law enforcement officers and their families. We have fewer than 100,000 first responders in our state to protect 27 million Texans. We owe the men and women in our law enforcement a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. I hope you'll join me in giving them the respect and honor that they have earned. Thank you for your support.