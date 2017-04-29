Colleyville, Texas April 28, 2017

Local PAC, Protect Colleyville, supporting Mike Sexton and Jon Bullock has been called to Austin with the Texas Ethics Commission for a hearing on a sworn complaint apparently concerning the 2015 Colleyville City Election Campaign. See the letter form the Texas Commission: Protect Colleville complaint.

The Texas Ethics Commission (TEC) was established in 1992 to ensure “fair, consistent, and tough enforcement of campaign finance, lobby, and other ethics laws. TEC’s Key objectives are outlined in Chapter 571 of the Texas Government Code:

1.) Control and reduce the cost of elections.

2.) Eliminate opportunities for undue influence over elections and government actions.

3.) Disclose fully information related to expenditures and contributions for elections and for petitioning the government.

4.) Enhance the potential for individual participation in electoral and governmental processes and Ensure the public’s confidence and trust in the government.

Voters may recall that in the 2015 election of Mike Taylor and Nancy Coplen to City Council, perhaps the most despicable and vile attack ever in Colleyville Politics was unleashed on Lindamood. elected in 2016 to the Colleyville City Council. The attack mailer included lewd and salacious allegation that allegedly originated from Councilman Mike Taylor, and supporter Jim Fisher, as well as Protect Colleyville PAC, in Bobby the resulting Lawsuit filed by Lindamood. Interestingly Jon Bullock, Council Candidate in 2017 was reported to have contributed $1,000, per the PAC’s filings, to Protect Colleyville. In the resulting defamation lawsuit Lindamood the PAC Protect Colleyville was name, along with it’s Treasurer Larry Autry. Councilman Mike Taylor and Mrs. (Councilman Chuck Mogged), were named in the Lawsuit.

Voters may recall that the mailer, in large red letters, provided an alleged highlight summary of a legal document. However, the highlighted embellishment introduced supposed facts that were neither substantiated or even referenced as such in the select information provided.

Lindamood’s 2015 lawsuit pointed out that a group of individuals came together and organized for the specific purpose entity known as Protect Colleyville. In 2015, Protect Colleyville apparently raised funds from donations, set up a website, paid for advertising, sent out mailers and placed large signs in the city.

Support of the 2015 Protect Colleyville PAC was allegedly reported with Jon Bullock, candidate City Council this year, as well as, Louis Miller and Tom Hart contributing. Miller was later listed as “loaning” the 2015 PAC more than $10,000.



Jon Bullock was reported to have made a $1,000 donation to the 2015 “Protect Colleyville PAC,” which appears the same period the Texas Ethics Commission has called a hearing scheduled for May 17 in Austin.

Below is a copy of a mailer in 2015, supporting Nancy Coplen and Mike Taylor, with the Protect Colleyville disclaimer clearly on the bottom of the mailer.

LNO has obtained documents that appear to be filed by Larry Autrey, in 2015, the PAC Treasurer listing expenditures and contributions including a $10,372.30 loan from Louis Miller; also note a $3,885 expenditure for “Fees for Legal Compliance.”

See Documents in PDF Here 2015 Protect Colleyville July Report . It is noted that LNO was unable to retrieve back financials on file, on the Texas Ethics Commission Website,,from Protect Colleyville in 2015. Nancy Coplen and Mike Taylor won the election over Elizabeth Zeitlen and Bobby Lindamood.

Support of the 2015 Protect Colleyville PAC was reported here with Jon Bullock, candidate this year, Louis Miller and ex-councilman Tom Hart contributing;

Mr. Bullock was a $1,000 contributor to the 2015 “Protect Colleyville PAC,” which appears the period the Texas Ethics Commission has called a hearing scheduled for May 17 at the Capital in Austin . The Texas Ethics Commission reports fines so far in 2017 from $500 to $20,000.

The PAC Protect Colleyville was very active in 2016, note the expenditures of $27,688.21 in a local Colleyville Election versus the newly formed Preserve Colleyville PAC with $8,236.88; an expenditure in the 2016 election of approximately $20,000 more than the competing PAC.

2016 Report Filed with Texas Ethics Commission

Contributions Political Filer

Received Expenditures Name

$20,373.00 $27,688.21 GPAC Protect Colleyville Colleyville TX

$9,688.95 $8,236.88 GPAC Preserve Colleyville Colleyville TX

In the 2016 election, Tammy Nakamura, Bobby Lindamood and Mayor Richard Newton, defeated ex-Mayor David Kelly along with Council members, Carol Wollin and Chuck Mogged with a 62% winning margin.

In the 2015 election, the issue of spamming emails in Colleyville, as well as potential Ethics Violations, arose and were addressed to Mark Henderson. Mark Henderson, allegedly the source for many of emails was challenged over the origin of the emails, the challenge and response is below;



April 30, 2016 Colleyville, Texas Sent from my iPhone Roger Lee wrote: Mark, With all due respect I am familiar with the Lindamood letter case. Such a highlight for the City of Colleyville election history. Makes me question why someone would stoop so low for an unpaid position. First of all I am NOT trying to violate your constitutional right and I am not trying to silence anyone. What I am attempting to accomplish is make sure Protect Colleyville follows state ethic laws. I am a huge fan of free speech but I’m also a fan of following election guidelines. Second, there is NOTHING in your email stating “your” opinion, only Protect Colleyville. It clearly states The PROTECT COLLEYVILLE group in caps, all in bold. It also clearly states “enthusiastically recommends a list of candidates”.Missing in the email is “your” feelings but refers to:“our” suggestions are in bold. My only question is how did you obtain the data base of email addresses? People have received your email who don’t know you. If you are not in violation with the ethics committee, than no worries. RESPONSE FROM PROTECT COLLEYVILLE AUTHOR MARK HENDERSON..EMPHASIS ADDED From: Mark Henderson <mshenderson1@icloud.com> To: Roger Lee Subject: Re: Important “misleading” primary election information Roger, I had many of the emails myself and the rest were given to me by other Colleyville residents. I realize you will do what you have to do, and I will do what I have to do; but as of now our conversation is finished. Mark

The following are flyers sent out by “Protect Colleyville” supporting David Kelly, Carol Wollin and Chuck Mogged, or of which lost to Mayor Richard Newton, Place 1 Tammy Nakamura, and Bobby Lindmood. All 3 candidates supported by Protect Colleyville were defeated with an average of 62% of the vote, although the Protect Colleyville PAC spent more than $27,000 on local city elections in 2016.

Listed on Face Book as “Friends of Protect Colleyville. The reader will note some of the higher profile Colleyville Citizens listed on the page include;

Jon Bollick, Karl Meek, allegedly participated in the Women’s League of Voters forum that the Colleyville of Chamber Commerce pulled out due to the appearance of a forum not revealing the actual organizers, Joe Moore, who sold his Colleyville home to Chad LaPrelle 10 days after his filing and criticism of not being a Colleyville Taxpayer, Mindy McClure, GCISD School Board Trustee heavily favored by Mark Bauer and Battleground Texas, Melissa Hart, who was active in 2015 election to vote against citizen’s initiative to plan a Glade Road without significant need for eminent domain. Mark Harrison, apparently new Treasurer of Protect Colleyville, Chuck Mogged, 1 term council incumbent that put out large signs claiming he had the support of “Veterans,”

and Louis Miller, who reportedly loan the Protect Colleyville PAC more than $10,000 in for the 2015 City Council Race for Nancy Coplen and Mike Taylor, the period the Ethics Commission is apparently holding an Ethics Hearing complaint on May 17, 2017.

Once again, Battle Ground Texas continues to attempt to take over local council and school board elections in Texas, with plans to turn Texas Blue!

Below is the amount Battleground Texas spent in 2015 and 2016, according to the Texas Ethics Commission.

$1,073,118.84 $1,213,933.54 GPAC Battleground Texas 2016

To offset the stealth intrusion from Democratic leaning candidates; This year the Tarrant County Republican party put out a vetting of City Council and School Board Candidates;

We strongly urge you to research the candidates when voting in any election. Only contested races are shown. Feel free to share this list with your friends and neighbors – let’s make sure Republicans turn out in big numbers in Tarrant County for this year’s local elections! Tarrant County GOP

Colleyville Office Candidate Voting History Place 3 Jon Bullock 8 Republican primaries *** Jon Bullock has publicly acknowledged voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Election *** Place 3 Kathy Wheat 2 Republican primaries Place 4 Chad LaPrelle 7 Republican primaries Place 4 George Dodson 9 Republican primaries, 1 Democrat Place 4 Mike Sexton 1 Republican primary *** Mike Sexton has publicly acknowledged voting for Barack Obama in a Presidential Election ***