Tarrant County Texas, April 22, 2017 The Tarrant County Republican Party released a statement on the voting primary records of local candidates. This research work of candidates past voting habits follows an LNO Column that can be seen at the link immediately below. What Texas Does Not Really Have is “Non-Partisan” Municipal Elections, an Opinion Column by Nelson Thibodeaux Local elections take place in Tarrant County on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Early voting is Monday, April 24, 2017 – Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Although local elections are officially non-partisan, party affiliation is a strong indicator as to how a candidate will govern. We have seen an increase in Tarrant County Democrat involvement in local elections, and the Tarrant County GOP is now taking an active role in informing fellow Republicans about who is running in our local races. What follows is a brief voting history of the candidates in the May 6th elections to help you cast your ballot.

Voting history is based on the candidate’s Tarrant County voting history dating back to 2006. If the candidate has recently moved to Tarrant County, the previous voting history from another county or state is likely not included. We strongly urge you to research the candidates when voting in any election. Only contested races are shown. Feel free to share this list with your friends and neighbors – let’s make sure Republicans turn out in big numbers in Tarrant County for this year’s local elections!