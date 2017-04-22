|Tarrant County Texas, April 22, 2017
The Tarrant County Republican Party released a statement on the voting primary records of local candidates. This research work of candidates past voting habits follows an LNO Column that can be seen at the link immediately below.
What Texas Does Not Really Have is “Non-Partisan” Municipal Elections, an Opinion Column by Nelson Thibodeaux
Local elections take place in Tarrant County on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Early voting is Monday, April 24, 2017 – Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Although local elections are officially non-partisan, party affiliation is a strong indicator as to how a candidate will govern. We have seen an increase in Tarrant County Democrat involvement in local elections, and the Tarrant County GOP is now taking an active role in informing fellow Republicans about who is running in our local races. What follows is a brief voting history of the candidates in the May 6th elections to help you cast your ballot.
We strongly urge you to research the candidates when voting in any election. Only contested races are shown. Feel free to share this list with your friends and neighbors – let’s make sure Republicans turn out in big numbers in Tarrant County for this year’s local elections!
|Colleyville
|Office
|Candidate
|Voting History
|Place 3
|Jon Bullock
|8 Republican primaries
|*** Jon Bullock has publicly acknowledged voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Election ***
|Place 3
|Kathy Wheat
|2 Republican primaries
|Place 4
|Chad LaPrelle
|7 Republican primaries
|Place 4
|George Dodson
|9 Republican primaries, 1 Democrat
|Place 4
|Mike Sexton
|1 Republican primary
|*** Mike Sexton has publicly acknowledged voting for Barack Obama in a Presidential Election ***
|Grapevine
|Office
|Candidate
|Voting History
|Place 5
|Chris Coy
|10 Republican primaries
|Place 5
|Debi Meek
|5 Republican primaries
|Place 6
|Cory Huddleston
|6 Republican primaries
|Place 6
|Duff O’Dell
|5 Republican, 2 Democrat primaries
|Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
|Office
|Candidate
|Voting History
|Place 5
|Jesse G. Rodriguez
|2 Republican, 3 Democrat primaries
|Place 5
|Julie Lawrence
|5 Republican primaries
|Euless
|Office
|Candidate
|Voting History
|Mayor
|Linda Martin
|12 Republican primaries
|Mayor
|Tupou Helu Uhatafe
|No primary voting history
|Place 2
|Jeremy Tompkins
|8 Republican primaries, 1 Democrat
|Place 2
|Salman Bhojani
|1 Democrat primary
|Place 2
|Vera Layton
|No primary voting history