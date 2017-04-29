Southlake, Texas April 29, 2017
Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 12:5 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 200 E Hwy 1214 and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 11:09 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 100 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on April 23, 2017 at 11:40 PM at his Home by Officer P. Logan and Charged with; Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.. Bond set at $1,000 and a Emergency Protective Order (“EPO“) issued Arrested on April 25, 2017 at 11:20 PM by Officer L. Miller at Wendy’s East 2130 E FM 1709 and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on April 25, 2017 at 11:56 AM by Officer C. Damico atg 3120 W. FM 1709 and Charged with, Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age, as State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000. Arrested on April 23, 2017 at 1:31 AM by Officer S. Petrovich at Scooters Superstore 2150 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with: Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000 The following three were arrested at the same place and same location; Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:29 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With; 1.) Possession of MarijuanaLess than 2 Ounces, Bond set at $750. Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:36 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; 1.) Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. Bond set at $750. Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:40 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with; 1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces. Bond set at $750., Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:33 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 4600 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with; 1. Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750. Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 11:52 PM by Officer B. Uptmore at 1200 Bent Creek Dr. and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
2.) Possession of a a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 Gram less than 400 Gram, Bond set at $5.000.
3.) On a Garland PD Warrant for Driving while License Suspended, Bond set at $758.43.
4.) On a Garland PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $546;….Total Bond $7,064.43.
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,200.
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 Grams less than 400 Grams, Bond set at $5,000, …Total Bond $6,950.
2.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G Less than 400 G, Bond set at $5,000,… Total Bond $5,750
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond sedt at $1,500,
3.) Failure to Display License on Officer’s Demand, Bond set at $210….Total Bond $2,460.
Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 12:5 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 200 E Hwy 1214 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on April 22, 2017 at 11:09 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 100 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on April 23, 2017 at 11:40 PM at his Home by Officer P. Logan and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.. Bond set at $1,000 and a Emergency Protective Order (“EPO“) issued
Arrested on April 25, 2017 at 11:20 PM by Officer L. Miller at Wendy’s East 2130 E FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on April 25, 2017 at 11:56 AM by Officer C. Damico atg 3120 W. FM 1709 and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age, as State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000.
Arrested on April 23, 2017 at 1:31 AM by Officer S. Petrovich at Scooters Superstore 2150 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with:
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000
The following three were arrested at the same place and same location;
Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:29 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With;
1.) Possession of MarijuanaLess than 2 Ounces, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:36 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. Bond set at $750.
Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:40 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces. Bond set at $750.,
Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 3:33 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 4600 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1. Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 11:52 PM by Officer B. Uptmore at 1200 Bent Creek Dr. and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com