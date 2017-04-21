Keller, Texas April 21, 2017

BRANDON KYLE FORSTER, Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed as Unemployed and Home 217 King Trail, Keller, TX. Arrested on April 08, 2017 at 3:12 PM by Officer M. Moore at His Home and Charged With; 1.) Burglary of Habitation, a 2nd Degree Felony, Bond set at $10,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

4.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $19,000.

MADDALAINE ROSE PIGANELL, Age: 20, POB: Grapevine,

MADDALAINE ROSE PIGANELL, Age: 20, POB: Grapevine, Listed occupation as Cart Girl at Iron Horse Golf Course and Home 413 Moonlight Land, Keller. Arrested on April 08, 2017 at 11:17 PM by Officer R. Davis at 1900 Keller Pkwy and Shady Oaks Drive and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

HAYZEN LARRY HUNTER, Age: 22, Listed Occupation as Server at Chef Point Cafe and Home 906 Santa Cruz Dr., Keller. Arrested on April 09, 2017 at 12:51 AM by Officer J. Wienecke at 1100 Indian Blanket DR. and Charged With;

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.

BOSKO KULINA, Age: 33, POB: Bosnia, Listed as Unemployed and Home 420 Lorine St., Keller. Arrested on April 09, 2017 at 4:58 AM by Officer J. Potter at his home and Charged With; Interference with an emergency request for assistance, Bond set at $2,000. Remarks: Claims not to know phone number

CAMERON BLAKE ROWLETT, Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Baker at Walmart and Home 1536 Heather Lane, Keller. Arrested on April 12, 2017 at 12:57 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 600 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged With; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.

ZACHARY THORNTON SIECK, Age: 17, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Crew Member at Marcos Pizza and Home 645 Shady Bridge Lane, Keller. Arrested on April 12, 2017, with Cameron Rowlett ,at 12:55 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 600 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,

2.) Minor in Possession of Tobacco, Bond set at $221.

DANIEL JESUS RODRIGUEZ Age: 19, POB: Elmhurst, IL, Listed Occupation as Loader for UPS and Home 7900 Crouse Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on April 14, 2017 at 6:12 PM and Charged With; Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000; Remarks: Does Not Know SSN.

DANIEL GONZALEZ CORDOVA, Age: 20, POB MEXICO, Listed Occupation as Installer for CLS Insulation and Home Address 11789 Buttercup Lane, Justin, TX. Arrested on April 08, 2017 at 5:36 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at SH 114 West Bound and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC More than 0.15! Bond set at $1,500.

JUSTIN DAVID LEFLER, Age: 19, POB: Arlington, TX. Occupation is sales at ASICS and Home 3621 Silverado Trail, Roanoke. Arrested on April 09, 2017 at 10:12 PM by Westlake Officer J. Salvato at 2700 Davis Blvd and Charged With: 1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $316,

2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $296.10,

3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350…Total Bond $962.20

DEVIN MICHELLE KOBETICH, Age: 25, POB Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Event Staffing for Sedona and Home 1517 Hurley Ave, Ft. Worth. Arrested on April 09, 2017 at 2:45 AM by Officer T. Osborn at 1700 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 Gram less than 200 G, a 2nd Degree Felony, Bond set at $5,000,

2.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $460.20,

3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear Bond set at $323.70…Total Bond $5,783.90

BRIDGET MARY WISS, Age: 44, POB: St. Louis; Listed Occupation as Loan Closer for Ready Cap Commercial and Home 3937 Polar Brook Drive, Ft. Worth. Arrested on April 10, 2017 at 12:54 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1500 Keller Pkwy and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

DEJUAN LEMAN CAMKPBELL, Age: 35, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed as Unemployed and Home 5578 Park Haven Place, Ft. Worth. Arrested on April 08, 2017 at 3:09 PM by Officer M. Moore and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram, Bond set at $4,000,

3.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 Ounces, Bond set at $1,000….Total Bond $9,000.

BRITTANY MARIE CONN, Age: 20, POB Bedford. Listed Occupation as Server at Marcos Pizza and Home 307 Sandpiper Dr., Weatherford. Arrested on April 12, 2017 at 1:00 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 600 N Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.

KATELYN CYBIL MICHELLE MATHEWS, Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth Listed Occupation as Cashier at 3 Parrots Taco Shop and Home 639 Ridge Crest Cir #80, Saginaw, TX. Arrested on April 13, 2017 at 1:19 AM by Officer J. Potter at 900 S. Main St. and Charged with; 1.) Prohibited substance in a Correctional Facility, a Third Degree Felony , Bond set at $2,500,

2.) Consumption of Alcohol By a Minor, Bond set at $100,

3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $100.. Total Bond: $2,700..

Remarks : Release on PR Bond for Class C Citation if she doesn’t make bond per Judge Montgomery.

