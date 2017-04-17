Colleyville, Texas April 17, 2017

Note: Those shown arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law

JAMES DONALD SOWINSKI, Age 21, POB: Anchorage, AK. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1721 Glade Road, Colleyville, TX. Age 21, POB: Anchorage, AK. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1721 Glade Road, Colleyville, TX. Arrested on April 11, 2017 at 1:04 PM by Officer K. Bruner at 5100 Montclair Dr. and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,

2.) Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces,

3.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $612.30,

4.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for No Operators License, Bond set at $306.80

5.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $323.70..Total Bond $1,242.80

ZACHARY DANIEL BRADLEY, Age 24, POB: Greenfield, IN. Listed Occupation as Sales for Young Pablo Stratton and “Homeless”. Age 24, POB: Greenfield, IN. Listed Occupation as Sales for Young Pablo Stratton and “Homeless”. Arrested on April 13, 2017 at 4:19 PM by Officer M. Hayman at Alexandra Dr. and charged with: Soliciting without a permit, Bond set at $271.00

RYAN MICHAEL FITZGERALD, Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Owner of RF Manufacture and Home 9832 Tehama Ridge Pkwy., Ft. Worth. Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Owner of RF Manufacture and Home 9832 Tehama Ridge Pkwy., Ft. Worth. Arrested on April 9, 2017 at 2:30 AM by Officer C. Eustace at 5600 Colleyville, Blvd. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

TRAVIS ANDREW SIMPSON, Age: 34, POB: Lubbock, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 225 E. Louella Dr., Hurst, TX. Age: 34, POB: Lubbock, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 225 E. Louella Dr., Hurst, TX. Arrested on April 14, 2017 at 1:46 AM by Officer A. Bray at 3900 Treemont Ct. and Charged with: Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

EDWIN ECHAORE ARVESU, Age: 27, POB: Phillippines, Listed Occupatoin as International Cook for LSG Sky Chefs and Home 3001 S. Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX. Age: 27, POB: Phillippines, Listed Occupatoin as International Cook for LSG Sky Chefs and Home 3001 S. Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX. Arrested on April 13, 2017 at 10:03 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 700 Glade Road and Charged With; 1.) Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC level more than 0.15, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Accident Involvng Damage to a Vehicle more than $200, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $2,500.

