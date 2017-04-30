Colleyville, Texas May 1, 2017
Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law…
2.) On an open Warrant from Colleyville PD for Speeding, Bond Set at $384,
3.) On an open Warrant from Colleyville PD for Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $279. Total Bond $2,163.
2.) On a Colleyville PD Open Warrant for Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, Bond set at $1,000,
3.) On a Colleyville PD Open Warrant for Theft of Property More than $750 but less than $2,500, Bond set at $1,000….Total Bond $4,000.
Arrested on April 27, 2017 at 10:27 PM by Officer Z. Watson at 3830 Glade Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on April 23, 2017 at 1:27 PM by Officer Chase Owens at the DFW Airport and Charged With;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 Moe than 2 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000.
Arrested on April 21, 2017 at 11:30 Am by Officer J. Prater at 5300 Pool Road and Charged With;
1.) Prohibited Weapon Knuckles, Bond set at $1,500,
Arrested on April 24, 2017 at 4:45 PM by Oficer K. Maddux at his Home and Charged With;
1.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,000,
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com