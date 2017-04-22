2017/04/21 at 6:56 pm

Speaking as a resident who has lived here most of my life, I am extremely concerned with what I see the “Protect Colleyville” PAC attempting to do to the peaceful, conservative Colleyville! Speaking as a resident who has lived here most of my life, I am extremely concerned with what I see the “Protect Colleyville” PAC attempting to do to the peaceful, conservative Colleyville! Due to the hard work of the early residents’ vision for the future of Colleyville, the residents united and ran the high density developers out of town, and implemented the half acre minimum per residence, and NO to high density! Because of their foresight, Colleyville is STILL a desirable place to live and raise a family. Colleyville does not need “change.” In my opinion, anyone associated with the “Protect Colleyville” PAC has a motive other than to protect Colleyville! Their deception is evident if one researches the past elections’ antics. Colleyville needs Kathy Wheat and George Dodson to keep her the beautiful city that we all enjoy!

Kathy Hadley, Colleyville

2017/04/20 at 9:33 am

Last night in the “forum” the candidates talked about the past and acted as if it’s ancient history. But this week two glaring items came up suggesting it’s not the past. He claims he is not supported by the PAC but rather a few friends whom are part of the PAC. Last night in the “forum” the candidates talked about the past and acted as if it’s ancient history. But this week two glaring items came up suggesting it’s not the past. He claims he is not supported by the PAC but rather a few friends whom are part of the PAC. When clicking on the unsubscribe button on the emails, you were directed to a logo of Protect Colleyville. Then yesterday another blow up occurred when it became apparent that the same Protect Colleyville folks were actually the ones running the forum rather than the league of women voters. Jon’s own comments detailed by John Zeitlin demonstrate he was very aware of the charade and in fact gave insight of their plan to try to rebuild that PAC by using the chamber’s credibility. His support for the long list of RINO loser republicans, then his vote for Hillary gives plenty of insight into his judgement. His consistency in not being honest with us regarding his involvement in the PAC, and his refusal to correct the falsehoods being told by his supporters all over town give us insight into his integrity. I used to think he was a nice guy, and I suppose he is, but I trust him about as much as I do Mike Taylor David Medlin, Colleyville.

2017/04/19 Jon Bullock Responds – My Voting Record LNO recently published an editorial that may have given you the wrong impression regarding my voting record and political leanings. So I wanted to give you all some background and set the record straight. At a recent candidate forum, I provided an intensely personal explanation of why I voted the way I did in 2016. I had hoped that simply telling the truth would put the issue to rest. Unfortunately, it seems that the explanation got lost in the shuffle. I am not going to subject my family to any further discussion of our personal business. That is closed. However, in the interest of telling the whole truth, I wanted to give you some background. I became a Republican in 1971. The first president I voted for was Richard Nixon. In the 1980’s I supported Ronald Reagan, as well as George H.W. Bush. (Patty and I are still contributors to the Bush Library at Texas A&M.) In 2008 I worked on the John McCain Presidential campaign. While working, at my own expense, on the McCain campaign in South Carolina I met Senator Lindsey Graham, and was impressed with his straightforward style, balanced economic approach and detailed grasp of Middle-Eastern politics. In 2012, fed up with partisan gridlock, I attempted to run for US Congress as an Independent candidate. (Luckily, I did not quit my day job.) In 2016, I supported Senator Lindsey Graham’s bid for President. (Luckily, he also did not quit his day job.) I subsequently supported almost every other Republican candidate, all of whom were defeated. But in the general election, for many reasons, including the personal reasons I referred to above, I could not in good conscience support the Republican nominee, and I supported his opponent. Now that he is President, my prayer is for him to guide our country with dignity, honor and wisdom. I have friends across the political spectrum. I have many Republicans (some of whom are Republican precinct chairs), Democrats and Independents supporting me. Mark Bauer is a good friend, and he is helping me with my campaign, but he is not my Campaign Manager. If you want to check voting records, you will find that I have voted in pretty much every Republican primary for the past 26 years. I also have been a long-time member of the Northeast Tarrant County Republican Club. I strive to be open-minded and to listen to opposing views. It is especially important to put partisan politics aside when dealing with city issues. But I knew this might matter to some of you and I wanted you to know the whole truth. Thank you. Jon Bullock Candidate for Colleyville City Council, Place 3

2017/04/18 at 8:28 pm

Do you ever get tired of bashing David Kelly? Do you ever get tired of bashing David Kelly? I’m guessing not ? I’m neither a supporter or detractor of his, but do get a little worn out on your apparent obsession with him. Brian Makins .

In reply to Brian. First of all, I was not “bashing” David Kelly during his early terms as Mayor; as a matter of fact, LNO and Editor we were supportive of his early inclusive style. However, he “morphed” into a gavel banging Mayor attempting to suppress public voices in the City Council chambers. The nickname he was often referred during his last years on City Council was “Little Caesar” The comments in this Opinion piece was inspired by the fact he has thrust himself back into the political spotlight by his thinly veiled attempt to get on the Colleyville City Council superstitiously through his step son Chad LaParelle. Chad may be a fine police officer in Frisco, but that does not qualify him to be a placeholder for his step-dad (David Kelly) on Colleyville City Council. The November election for the City Charter Amendments passed with 86%. Kelly is barred from seeking the Office of Mayor for, at another 2 years. However, Mr. Kelly COULD have run for a council seat this election cycle (he is not barred from running for another position on City Council), if he was so anxious to get his influence back on City Council. But alas, he throws Chad into the fracas whom has proven to have limited grasp of city issues. Chad took up the “battle cry” the current majority of council only serves a few; however this ignores the fact the new majority has greatly expanded involvement on city committees by citizens, when in fact, under Kelly, citizen participation was at a low point to the point that terms were virtually ignored in order to keep the same group in power on critical committees. Editor@localnewsonly.com