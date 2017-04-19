Send us your News! Email editor@localnewsonly.com
    Last night in the “forum” the candidates talked about the past and acted as if it’s ancient history.
    But this week two glaring items came up suggesting it’s not the past. He claims he is not supported by the PAC but rather a few friends whom are part of the PAC.

    When clicking on the unsubscribe button on the emails, you were directed to a logo of Protect Colleyville.

    Then yesterday another blow up occurred when it became apparent that the same Protect Colleyville folks were actually the ones running the forum rather than the league of women voters. Jon’s own comments detailed by John Zeitlin demonstrate he was very aware of the charade and in fact gave insight of their plan to try to rebuild that PAC by using the chamber’s credibility.

    His support for the long list of RINO loser republicans, then his vote for Hillary gives plenty of insight into his judgement.

    His consistency in not being honest with us regarding his involvement in the PAC, and his refusal to correct the falsehoods being told by his supporters all over town give us insight into his integrity.

    I used to think he was a nice guy, and I suppose he is, but I trust him about as much as I do Mike Taylor.

