Grapevine, Texas April 21, 2017
The following includes recent arrests in Grapevine in a PDF Format Weekly_Book-ins
Arrested on April 14, 2017 at 8:05 PM by Officer S. Burk at the 711 on N SH Hwy 26 and Charged with;
1.) Aggravated Robbery at the 711 on N SH 25, transported to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Jail Facility and Bond set at $10,000,
2.) On a Dallas PDWarrant for Running a Stop Sign at a Crosswalk, Bond set at $419.33,
3.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Speeding, Boned Set at $453.70,
4.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $487.50,
5.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $552.50….Total Bond $11,913.03