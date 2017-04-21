Grapevine, Texas April 21, 2017



The following includes recent arrests in Grapevine in a PDF Format Weekly_Book-ins

Age: 47, POB: New York. No Occupation listed and Home 214 Tellis Place, Richardson, Texas.

Arrested on April 14, 2017 at 8:05 PM by Officer S. Burk at the 711 on N SH Hwy 26 and Charged with;

1.) Aggravated Robbery at the 711 on N SH 25, transported to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Jail Facility and Bond set at $10,000,

2.) On a Dallas PDWarrant for Running a Stop Sign at a Crosswalk, Bond set at $419.33,

3.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Speeding, Boned Set at $453.70,

4.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $487.50,

5.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $552.50….Total Bond $11,913.03