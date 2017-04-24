Tarrant County April 24, 2017

Breaking news from the office of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn

On April 22, 2017 at approximately 1604 hours dispatch received a call from a male stating that his wife was dead and he wanted to turn himself in. The male identified himself as 35 year old Sean Johnson. He stated that his wife was at their residence located at 2100 Cliffside Drive, Edgecliff Village. He then stated that he was pulling over into Southcliff Baptist Church located in Fort Worth. Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the residence on Cliffside drive and Fort Worth PD assisted in making contact with the caller at Southcliff Baptist Church.

Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 1608 and entered the residence through an unlocked backdoor. Deputies found the victim, Michelle Johnson a white female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The deputies also found a possible murder weapon in plain sight. Medstar EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

The suspect was found in the parking lot of the Southcliff Baptist Church and was taken into custody without incident. Sean Johnson has been charged with murder and has been transported to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office jail. At the time of his arrest the suspect appeared to have blood on his hands. Warrants were obtained for the suspect’s vehicle and for the house located on Cliffside Drive.

Deceased: Michelle Johnson — white/female DOB: 07/07/1969

Suspect: Sean Johnson — white/male DOB: 02/25/1982

When asked, Chief Deputy Jerry Vennum stated “Mr. Johnson is in custody and at this time the Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any other suspects in this case.”