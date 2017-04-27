Colleyville, Texas April 27, 2017

Republicans hold every countywide office in Tarrant County. For that, we should be thankful. However, there are multiple Democrats who hold City Council and School Board seats in our county. It is important for us to get out and vote for Republicans and those who share our conservative values in local races. May 6th is Election Day for local races, with Early Voting going on now through May 2nd. Please CLICK HERE for a Candidate Voting History list for local races in your community. Republicans must get out and vote in what are traditionally very low turnout races.

Progressive agendas have seeped into some of our local governing bodies in Tarrant County, but the City of Colleyville has been a beacon of conservatism of late, passing ethics reforms, cutting the property tax rate, and speaking out against government overspending.

Colleyville has a contentious election going on again this year. I want to make sure Colleyville citizens are aware about two candidates running for City Council in particular. Jon Bullock, a candidate for City Council, Place 3, is an admitted 2016 Hillary Clinton voter. He has also been spotted with a leader of Battleground Texas, a Democrat group who wants to turn Tarrant County and the State of Texas into a Blue state. Mike Sexton, a candidate for City Council, Place 4, is an admitted Barack Obama voter.

Please share this with your friends and neighbors in Colleyville and get out and vote now or on May 6th!