Southlake, Texas. April 24,2017 Art, music, food, and fun return to Southlake Town Square during the 18thannual Art in the Square, Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

“Color Your World” with the sights and sounds of the juried fine arts festival, which will showcase the artwork of over 150 internationally renowned artists, local emerging artists, and aspiring high school artists. Hosted by the Southlake Women’s Club, the community fundraiser will benefit women, children and families in Northeast Tarrant County. The family-friendly event will offer free admission and free parking.

Ranked 11 in the top 25 art festivals for 2017 by the renowned Art Fair SourceBook, the event has evolved into one of the most popular art festivals in the country. With hundreds of art pieces on display and for purchase, the event celebrates all artists, from recognized professionals to up-and-comers. Even area high school students will participate in a juried “Youth Art in the Square.”

In addition to offering the best in visual arts, Art in the Square will also feature a continuous lineup of musicians and performing artists on two stages throughout the weekend. The Main Stage will offer performances from some of the hottest acts, including popular country rockers, The Marshall Tucker Band, who will headline this year’s entertainment on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. The Gazebo Stage will feature local talent and family entertainment.

Art in the Square is a family festival with plenty of fun for children of all ages. Kids Kornerwill offer young children face painting and various crafts, while The Zone will offer a variety of thrills for teens and ‘tweens, including a bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, zip lining, and a bungee trampoline.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Le Bistro area, including 12 booths by local eateries, options from four food trucks, and five beverage locations, with a new spot specializing in craft beers.

Although parking lots and garage structures in Southlake Town Square will offer free parking for event guests, Art in the Square has partnered with Uber Dallas to offer new users a $20 discount off their first ride with promo code: ARTSQUARE17.

For additional information, including event hours, map and an entertainment schedule, visit www.artinthesquare.com.