The Colleyville Lady Panther’s (22-7-2, 12-3) defeated the Fort Worth South Hills Lady Scorpions (7-8, 6-4) in first Bi-District Playoff game at CHHS on Apr. 27. The Panthers now need to win one more game in the best 2 of 3 series to advance to the Area playoff around.

The YouTube video of this game can be found by clicking HERE

LRW — 04/28/17