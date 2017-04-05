Send us your News! Email editor@localnewsonly.com
    Tony Briley

    We’ve only lived in Colleyville for a couple of years, but to me the current counsel and mayor seem to be taking a logical, wise approach to the Glade Rd project (as well as many others). Thank you.

    Due to our minimal time here, I’m unable to speak about the previous members because I don’t know anything about them. But currently, I don’t see any issues with the direction it is going.

    My only concern for Colleyville at this time is the disbelief that such an overwhelming number of voters voted for term limits. Surely there is a hanging chad issue that needs to be looked into.

    There were already term limits in place. It’s called an election. It’s disheartening to know if things go well over the term with Glade road and other projects, that you’ll be a goner anyway and then we are left to vote on what we can only hope is second best.

    As the article states, elections do have consequences. Very negative consequences when voters don’t think ahead.

      Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

      Thank for your comments; however apparently there was no hanging chad issue from the November election. I think it was reflective of a large voter base that felt that career politicians, at any level, tend to outlive their productive period when they become entrenched as an incumbent. Certainly there is room for the pros and cons of Term Limits; however Colleyville voters came out in historic numbers and the Charter Amendments won with a remarkable percentage of voters expressing their support for the changes.

    Silence Dogoode

    So what is your position on the commuter rail and attempts in Austin to take control away from municipalities? Is Colleyville ready to connect this new pedestrian friendly development to the regional rail?

      Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

      My position on the commuter rail is that it will be many years before the use of the rail will justify the expense, if ever. Concerning attempts in Austin to take away control from municipalities, typically I would consider any expansion of government at the expense of local control to be too much government; however if one looks at the debt load that school districts have taken own, including GCISD, there appears the need for some constraints on the amount of debt that is continually evolving on local property taxes. As far as the new pedestrian “friendly development” to the regional rail; the advantage is far outweighed by the ongoing tax burden that will eventually land in the back yard of residents to pay for the ongoing operation for years to come.

