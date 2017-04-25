With mortgage rates still hovering at historic lows, perhaps tempting impulsive consumers into buying a home too early, the free-credit-score website WalletHub today released its 2017 Home Overleverage Report with overleverage scores.. Friendswood Texas, (11.57) followed by Sugarland, Texas (12.61) and Stafford, Texas (12.86) were 1,2 and 3 ranked in the lowest 1st Percentile in the United States,

While the 2nd percentile lowest ranking has The Woodlands, Texas(13.41) and Colleyville, Texas(13.47) ,

In the 5th lowest Percentile in Texas cities is Bedford, Texas(14.62), Nederland, Texas (14.69) Tied with Southlake, Texas (14.69),

In the 11th lowest percentile is Grapevine, Texas(16.26),

In the 14th Percentile, Keller, Texas(16.81),

In the 17th Percentile Group, Hurst, Texas(17.47),

In the 21st Percentile is North Richland Hills, Texas(18.02),

In the 55th Percentile, Fort Worth, Texas(22.98),

In the 74th percentile is Dallas, Texas (26.49),

To see a complete listing of more than 2,500 cities with their ranking that have the most unsustainable mortgage debts; Click Here 2017 Home Overleverage Report.

Most Overleveraged Cities Least Overleveraged Cities San Luis Obispo, CA Moline, IL Williamsburg, VA East Chicago, IN Brooksville, FL Dodge City, KS Bay Point, CA Los Altos, CA Willis, TX West Mifflin, PA McKees Rocks, PA Gahanna, OH Ellensburg, WA Tonawanda, NY Dumfries, VA Friendswood, TX North Fort Myers, FL Powell, OH Kailua, HI Pittsford, NY New Port Richey, FL East St. Louis, IL Beaver Falls, PA Cupertino, CA Richmond, TX Dublin, OH Santa Cruz, CA Port Richey, FL Reading, PA Bloomfield Hills, MI Provo, UT Scarsdale, NY Morgantown, WV Homosassa, FL Watsonville, CA Naples, FL West Chester, PA Bronxville, NY College Station, TX Decatur, GA

Key Stats

East St. Louis, Ill., has the lowest mortgage debt-to-income ratio , 199 percent, which is 10.1 times lower than in San Luis Obispo, Calif., the city with the highest at 2,014 percent.

, 199 percent, which is 10.1 times lower than in San Luis Obispo, Calif., the city with the highest at 2,014 percent. Naples, Fla., has the lowest mortgage debt-to-house value ratio , 25 percent, which is 8.6 times lower than in Brooksville, Fla., the city with the highest at 214 percent.

, 25 percent, which is 8.6 times lower than in Brooksville, Fla., the city with the highest at 214 percent. East St. Louis, Ill., has the lowest median mortgage debt , $36,488, which is 18.8 times lowest than in Beverly Hills, Calif., the city with the highest at $684,426.

, $36,488, which is 18.8 times lowest than in Beverly Hills, Calif., the city with the highest at $684,426. Scarsdale, N.Y., has the highest median income, $104,234, which is 10.4 times higher than in Ithaca, N.Y., the city with the lowest at $10,069.

