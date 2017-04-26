It’s BBQ time in Colleyville. The Old Tyme BBQ is a two-day event filled with good eats for a good cause. On Friday, April 28, there will be a free catfish fry along with live music. On Saturday, April 29, the event turns much more serious as both Colleyville cooks and International Barbeque Cookers Association competitors show off their barbecue bravado for the judges. For bystanders, heaping plates of barbecue will be available for purchase. The annual Kid-Q cook-off returns as junior chefs ages 8-14 grill their best chicken for the judges. Proceeds from the event go to Texas Special Olympics. Friday, April 28 5:00pm Saturday, April 29 11:00am

Have you ever been to a community or town festival, smelled wood, smoke and meat, gotten hyped, then suffered the ultimate disappointment when told you couldn’t have any of what was cookin’? Sadly, this is the experience of many attendees of barbecue cook-offs around the great state of Texas.

When sanctioned, cook-offs are really more about the competitors than the public. Winners earn points toward a Kansas City Barbecue Association (KCBA) championship, or an International Barbecue Cookers’ Association (IBCA) championship, and in Texas, of course we have the Lonestar Barbecue Society (LBS), which sanctions events in Texas and surrounding states. Rarely in events sanctioned by any of these bodies is there a “People’s Choice” category. And it usually has something to do with liability related to giving the public food that has no opportunity to be officially inspected (boooooooo, liability).

Yet, as we Texans have proven time and time again, where there is a will, there is a way. What follows is a look at cook-offs happening in DFW and the surrounding area this spring and summer, and though “public tasting” is not on the menu at most, many competitions need upwards of 200 individual judges who are often pulled from members of the general public in attendance. We’ve tried to highlight the cook-offs at which members of the public might get a taste.

April 24 2nd Annual Big D BBQ Battle, Valley View Center parking lot, Dallas, TX, Open to public 5-9 PM, benefitting North Texas Food Bank, presented by North Dallas Chamber of Commerce

April 24-25 Colleyville Old Tyme Cook Off, Colleyville, TX. Contact: Kevin, 817-503-1222.There is a People’s Choice category in this competition.

April 24-25 Real Texas BBQ Cook-Off, Mesquite Convention Center parking lot, Mesquite, TX. In association with Real Texas Festival, presented by the City of Mesquite, only judges may taste the barbecue.

April 24-25 Germanfest BBQ Cook-Off, Muenster, TX. Samples (wink wink) might be made available by individual contestants, and judges are needed. Website:www.germanfest.net.

April 24-26 Brazos River Rib Fest, McLane Stadium, Waco, TX. There is a People’s Choice category in this competition. Tickets are $3 and may be purchased upon entry.

May 1-2 Pink Soles in Motion, Carrollton, TX.

May 2 Arlington Knights of Columbus #6269 Carnivore Cook-Off, Arlington, TX. Wristbands for the Fan Favorite category will be sold at the door. Judging/tasting starts at 11 AM. Benefitting the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Worth.

May 2 Covington Volunteer Fire Dept. Pig Out, 601 S. Main, Covington, TX. According to IBCA rules, tasting is only allowed at the judge’s table, but more judges are needed and the opportunity is open to the public. Signup sheet available upon entry.

May 8-9 2nd Annual Sabine Shootout, TX State Championship, Edgewood, TX. Contact: Jeremy, 903-275-8166 or email: sabineshootout@gmail.com.