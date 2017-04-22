Colleyville, Texas April 22, 2017

Public Statement

Richard Newton

Mayor, Colleyville

Ever since I entered Colleyville politics almost 3 decades ago (1989), I have always felt it was best for elected officials to refrain from endorsing candidates. That position is based on doing everything possible to ensure that whoever is elected can work together as comfortably as possible. Because of the events surrounding the recent political forum sponsored by the Colleyville Area Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters, I have decided to publicly endorse Kathy Wheat for Colleyville City Council Place 3 and George Dodson for Place 4. Both of these candidates have run positive and transparent campaigns. They are both qualified and enthusiastic about seeking Colleyville City Council positions and have demonstrated their commitment.

All candidates in these races are good people and as Mayor I will work constructively and happily with whoever the voters choose. However, this campaign is not about whether the candidates are friendly and inclusive people. I’m sure they all are. It is about transparency and their position on issues that are of vital importance to Colleyville’s vision and the citizen’s wishes.

Just days ago, individuals associated with the Protect Colleyville Political Action Committee (PAC) attempted to manipulate a political forum sponsored by the Colleyville Area Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters in an effort to benefit the candidates they endorse – Jon Bullock and Chad LaPrelle. Unfortunately, this resulted in negative implications for both the Colleyville Area Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters. In fact, the Colleyville Area Chamber of Commerce pulled their sponsorship at the last minute. The candidate who claims to be a “uniter” has acknowledged to a citizen that he was fully aware of this and was helping behind the scenes and did nothing to stop it. That candidate is also a founding financial contributor of the Protect Colleyville PAC, which has a two year history of divisive behavior.

I cannot condone this lack of transparency or ignore the continuing, consistent behavior by members of a PAC whose actions are detrimental to Colleyville and its citizens.

The current web site and Facebook pages of the Protect Colleyville PAC misrepresent the City Council’s actions and positions on Glade Road, property taxes, the Charter election and water rates. This is the third election cycle since this PAC was formed and every position they take is “vote against” or negative. I have friends who have supported the Protect Colleyville PAC in the past and they are good people. It is unfortunate that the actions of a few members reflect negatively on the group as a whole.

Let me be very clear, I believe all of the current candidates are decent people. However, two of the candidates have allowed their names to be associated with the Protect Colleyville PAC, which has consistently taken actions that do not bring the community together, but pull it apart.

In addition to the factors described above, my decision to endorse Kathy Wheat and George Dodson is based on the following: 1) their clearly stated positions on issues that are critical to Colleyville’s long term vision and viability (conservative financial management, development standards, density, and economic development), 2) their qualifications and experience, 3) their ability to independently analyze information from all perspectives, 4) their ability to make fact-based, business-based decisions, and 5) their willingness to listen to citizens. On the issues that are key to Colleyville’s vision and future success, I know that Kathy Wheat and George Dodson are completely aligned with the Comprehensive Plan and Colleyville’s Future Vision.

Please join me in voting for Kathy Wheat for Colleyville City Council Place 3 and George Dodson for Place 4.