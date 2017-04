The Colleyville Panthers (24-1, 12-0 District 8-5A) won a district game over the Fort Worth Carter-Riverside Eagles (5-13, 3-8 District 8-5A) Friday, Apr. 21 at CHHS. The Panthers have two remaining games this season, both against the rival Grapevine Mustangs. One game will be played at GHS on Tuesday, Apr. 25 and the other game at CHHS on Friday, Apr. 28.

The YouTube video of this game can be found by clicking HERE.

LRW — 04/23/17