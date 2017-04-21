Colleyville, Texas April 21, 2017

can be seen here. As a matter of background, Local News Only contacted all of the candidates running for City Council in Colleyville with 1.) an opportunity to answer 5 basic questions to all 5 candidates; as a result; the responses

Place 3 – Jon Bullock Responded, Kathy Wheat Responded

Place 4 – George Dodson Responded, Mike Sexton Responded,

Chad LaPrelle Provided no Response

In addition Local News Only invited all 5 Candidates to an Video interview in our studio.

Candidates were told the basic interview would include more expansion on the initial 5 questions, as well as a couple of free lance questions.

Place 3

Kathy Wheat responded and was interviewed on the week interview were set. She was sent no advanced questions. Her Interview is included here.

Jon Bullock informed LNO he would be in Cuba on a Charity event, however would contact LNO the following week; he did not contact LNO to set up the interview.

Place 4

Mike Sexton contacted LNO and said he would only interview if LNO sent all questions in advance to him, of which LNO did not take his offer.

Chad LaPrelle, once again did not respond despite texts to ex-Mayor David Kelly , his Step-Dad and emails sent directly to LaPrelle.

George Dodson was also unable to do the interview the week set by LNO because of other commitments but agreed to do an interview at a later date.

Unfortunately between staff at LNO being sick for several weeks and the time available for rendering the video, as well as studio time, LNO simply did not have the ability to set a mutual time for an interview; although clearly Dodson was agreeable to do an interview, you may see his written responses here

With early voting beginning Monday April 24, 2017 it was felt by LNO that all interviews should be accomplished before that date, so we apologize to Mr. Dodson for our mutual unfortunate timing.