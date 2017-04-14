Colleyville, Texas April 14, 2017
Candidate Chad LaPrelle, the step-son of the previous Mayor David Kelly, who was defeated last election when now Mayor Richard Newton received approximately 62% of the vote, seems to have surfaced during this election on at least a couple of occasions, but to our knowledge not at any open forum question sessions.
LNO was presented with a copy of documents that show that LaPrelle “purchased” a Colleyville home 10 days after he filed for City Council. The property was apparently purchased from Joe and Peggy Moore. Mr. Moore has been a staunch supporter of ex-Mayor David Kelly. The home was listed as being purchased for $180,000.
Posted on Facebook shows Jon Bullock right, Jesse G. Rodríguez, (running for re-election on the GCISD School Board) and Chad LaPrelle on the right.
Once again it appears that the Battleground Texas, Democratic group is attempting to win seats for local Democrat converts in a non-partisan election, with the team of Bullock and LaPrelle.
While LaPrelle has not been active with any city committees or apparently previously indicated any interest in local politics, Bullock has been extremely active in the Democratic Party as a confessed supporter of Hillary Clinton in local meetings and gatherings prior to the November General Election.
Below at this “candidate meet and greet”, Danny Walker and Lewis Miller, (far right) proponents of the ex-Mayor Kelly are shown at the function, clearly indicating the support groups have found their level. Those supporting the existing majority of City Council typically are leaning to George Dodson and Kathy Wheat, while the older guard of the Kelly era generally appear to support Bullock and Laprelle.
Brian
Do you ever get tired of bashing David Kelly? I’m guessing not ? I’m neither a supporter or detractor of his, but do get a little worn out on your apparent obsession with him.
Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux
First of all, I was not “bashing” David Kelly during his early terms as Mayor; as a matter of fact, LNO and Editor we were supportive of his early inclusive style. However, he “morphed” into a gavel banging Mayor attempting to suppress public voices in the City Council chambers. The nickname he was often referred during his last years on City Council was “Little Caesar”
The comments in this Opinion piece was inspired by the fact he has thrust himself back into the political spotlight by his thinly veiled attempt to get on the Colleyville City Council superstitiously through his step son Chad LaParelle. Chad may be a fine police officer in Frisco, but that does not qualify him to be a placeholder for his step-dad (David Kelly) on Colleyville City Council. The November election for the City Charter Amendments passed with 82%. Kelly is barred from seeking the Office of Mayor for, at another 2 years. However, Mr. Kelly COULD have run for a council seat this election cycle (he is not barred from running for another position on City Council), if he was so anxious to get his influence back on City Council. But alas, he throws Chad into the fracas whom has proven to have limited grasp of city issues. Chad took up the “battle cry” the current majority of council only serves a few; however this ignores the fact the new majority has greatly expanded involvement on city committees by citizens, when in fact, under Kelly, citizen participation was at a low point to the point that terms were virtually ignored in order to keep the same group in power on critical committees.