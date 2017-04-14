Colleyville, Texas April 14, 2017

Candidate Chad LaPrelle, the step-son of the previous Mayor David Kelly, who was defeated last election when now Mayor Richard Newton received approximately 62% of the vote, seems to have surfaced during this election on at least a couple of occasions, but to our knowledge not at any open forum question sessions.

LNO was presented with a copy of documents that show that LaPrelle “purchased” a Colleyville home 10 days after he filed for City Council. The property was apparently purchased from Joe and Peggy Moore. Mr. Moore has been a staunch supporter of ex-Mayor David Kelly. The home was listed as being purchased for $180,000.



Posted on Facebook shows Jon Bullock right, Jesse G. Rodríguez, (running for re-election on the GCISD School Board) and Chad LaPrelle on the right.

Once again it appears that the Battleground Texas, Democratic group is attempting to win seats for local Democrat converts in a non-partisan election, with the team of Bullock and LaPrelle.

While LaPrelle has not been active with any city committees or apparently previously indicated any interest in local politics, Bullock has been extremely active in the Democratic Party as a confessed supporter of Hillary Clinton in local meetings and gatherings prior to the November General Election.

Below at this “candidate meet and greet”, Danny Walker and Lewis Miller, (far right) proponents of the ex-Mayor Kelly are shown at the function, clearly indicating the support groups have found their level. Those supporting the existing majority of City Council typically are leaning to George Dodson and Kathy Wheat, while the older guard of the Kelly era generally appear to support Bullock and Laprelle.