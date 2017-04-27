The Colleyville Panthers (24-2, 12-1 District 8-5A) lose district game the Grapevine Mustangs (15-3, 12-0 District 8-5A) Tuesday, Apr, 25 at Grapevine. The Grapevine win moves the Mustangs into first place in the district with one season game remaining against Colleyville. This game on Friday, Apr. 28 at Colleyville will determine the District Championship.

The YouTube video of the Colleyville game can be found by clicking HERE

The YouTube video of the Grapevine game can be found by clicking HERE

LRW — 04/27/17