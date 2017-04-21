Colleyville, Texas April 21, 2017

All listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law

Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

Arrested on April 16, 2017 at 2:50 AM by Officer A. Zablosky at 3000 Glade Road and Charge With

Age: 44, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Revenue Cycle Manager at US MD Hospital and Home 2500 State Hwy 121 #1127, Euless.

Age: 60 POB: Euless, Listed as Self Emloyed qaith Sandidge Framing and Home 3916 Perrywinkle, Ft. Worth.

Arrested on April 15, 2017 at 8:50 AM by Officer C. Terrell at 6000 Westcoat and Charged with

1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,

2.) Driving while License Invalid, Bond set at $220.90, Total Bond $3,220.90.