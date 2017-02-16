Colleyville, Texas February 16, 2018

Well it is never too late, well yeah it is, today is the last day to file for Colleyville’s Annual City Council Election.

As of 11:30 am today, there have been 4 that have signed up for the City Council contest.

For Place 3 ; Incumbent Chris Putnam

and Challenger: Jon Bullock

To replace Councilman Jody Short who is the first council person to be required to the Term Limits passed by an 82% majority of Colleyville Voters.

For Place 4: Mike Sexton

George Dodson

Dotson was the most recent to register. Dodson has been an activist in dealing with issues he feels are impacting the quality of life in the city over the past 14 years.. He and his wife of over 50 years and two of his three children moved here nearly 30 years ago. George’s profession as an Information Technology Management Consultant.

The drawing for positions on the ballot take Place February 23, 2017.

LocalNewsOnly.com invites all candidates to go on record with their background, qualifications and issues they feel of importance to editor@localnewsonly.com .