The Northeast Tarrant Chamber of Commerce honored two members of the North Richland Hills City Council and an NRH business during their annual awards banquet on January 26, 2017.

North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino was presented the 2016 Excalibur Award. This award is given annually by the Chamber to one outstanding elected official who has demonstrated steady leadership and determined dedication to the community. Oscar Trevino has served as Mayor of our community since 2002. The city has grown by 30% during his tenure and he has played a pivotal role in the safety, economic development, re-development and mobility improvements throughout the community. Congratulations!

City Council Member Tito Rodriguez who was honored with the Chambers’ Siegfried Charbonnet Community Spirit Award. This award is presented annually to a chamber member who shows an enthusiastic spirit of cooperation and a consistent community spirit by volunteering time and effort to chamber events and community causes. The recipient is chosen by a vote of the chamber general membership. Congratulations!

Total Shooting Sports (TSS) was the recipient of the Momentum Award. Each year, the Chamber selects one exceptional business from each partner city that has impacted the community. While TSS opened in December of 2016, their partnership with the City of North Richland Hills began long before their doors opened to the public. After 24 years in the Marines, Lieutenant Colonel, NRH resident and TSS owner, Bill Brandenburg, worked closely with the City throughout the development to ensure that TSS would not only have a positive and lasting effect on the community, but also breathe life into a largely unoccupied commercial area. The business now occupies the former Home Depot Expo Design Center at 7901 Boulevard 26, which previously sat vacant for 10 years. Congratulations, Bill and the rest of the TSS family.

Mayor Oscar Trevino

Councilman Tito Rodriguez

Total Shooting Sports Owner Bill Brandenburg & Mayor Trevino