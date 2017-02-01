This list of new Southlake businesses is provided by the Southlake Department of Economic Development and Tourism to help these businesses succeed.

Now Open

• Dance Works Studio: Dance Works Studio recently opened in Southlake Plaza at 2008 E. State Highway 114. They offer private and group dance lessons to couples and singles in ballroom, Latin and country western. (817) 442-0397 www.DanceWorks.Studio

• Starbucks: Starbucks recently opened in Southlake Marketplace at 2155 W. Southlake Boulevard. This is a coffee shop that also serves teas, sandwiches, smoothies, beverages, muffins, espressos, vivannos, lattes, mochas, frappuchinos, cappucinos and more. (682) 978-6191 www.Starbucks.com

• The Bar Method: The Bar Method recently opened in Kimball Oaks at 2211 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 550. This fitness center offers one-hour total body workout classes that merge isometrics, interval training, dance condition and sports rehabilitation. (817) 329-0050 www.Southlake.BarMethod.com

Coming Soon

Buon Giorno Coffeehouse & Roastery – Players Circle – 1901 W. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 100 – opening date TBD – coffee shop

CareNow – Wyndham Plaza – 2751 E. State Highway 114 – anticipated opening date is February 27 – urgent care facility

Fit Factory – Wyndham Plaza – 2750 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 120 – opening date TBD – organic customs meals

HarborChase – 700 E. State Highway 1147 – opening date TBD – assisted living center

‘lette macarons – Park Village – 1141 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 330 – opening date TBD – Parisian macarons

Manny’s Tex Mex – Wyndham Plaza – 151 N. Nolen Drive – opening date TBD – Mexican cuisine

Marshalls – Kimball Oaks – 2235 E. Southlake Boulevard – opening date TBD – off-price department store

Mughlai Fine Indian Cuisine – Southlake Bank Place – 3311 E. State Highway 114 – opening date TBD – Indian food

Peace, Love and Little Donuts – Village at Timarron – 601 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 100 – opening date TBD – donut shop

Steel City Pops – Park Village – 1151 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 370 – opening date TBD – gourmet frozen pop stand