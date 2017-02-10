Colleyville, Texas February 10, 2017

Posted 12-30-02 @ 11:40 am Editor: I have just started reading the LNO paper……… Reid Shelnutt Kingswood Estates

Editor: For the Colleyville City Council not to have appointed John Eubanks to the State Highway 26 advisory committee deprived the citizens of Colleyville of valuable proven leadership that would not put up with any shenanigans….. Thomas L. (Tom) Anderson, Jr. Colleyville, Texas

Editor: One more time we have to listen to Brad Rice spout off about putting “the cow museum out to pasture”. Well, first of all it’s not a cow museum, it’s a “Dairy Museum”….. As far as I am concerned, this is just one more opportunity lost to our city because our city leaders are constantly embroiled in political machinations that would do credit to Enron or WorldCom either one. Luann Edwards

Editor: I absolutely love to read the citizen’s email column. All the wonderful emails remind me why I moved out of Colleyville to Euless. The inbreeding of the city council scared me to death. Having a Colleyville address is no longer a thing of pride, Several other residents who have left Colleyville also say “Have you heard the latest in Arptown?” Judy Deller Euless

Ref: Rockettes Show Knowledgeable reviewers have known for years that the content of the Radio City Christmas production included a historically accepted depiction of the birth of Christ (for whom the holiday is named). In fact, the Nativity scene (including live animals) was featured in advance publicity for the show……… Mary Anne and David Meier, Hurst

Thank you Nelson, I am glad you are not afraid to stand up for what is right and what you ( and many others) believe in. Christ is THE reason we celebrate the “Holiday” and I pray for the folks who do not know him personally….. Jennifer Gray, CCIM Colleyville

Dear Linda Newton, There is more than one reason why Miguelito’s closed. The parking area is too small for the restaurant. Many potential customers had driven by, noticed the lot was full, and went on. Also, the SUP problem was a result of the restaurant being situated less than 1,000 feet from the entrance to a nearby church. Miguelito’s was aware of this. They petitioned council and an ordinance was passed reducing the requirement to 300 feet, making the separation distance the same as that of other cities. To my message from yesterday I would like to add that it is important, both from editorial and news-reporting perspectives (which you have combined in your column seemingly to obfuscate the reader), to state facts as well as conclusions, whether the conclusion is stated or implied. Sincerely, Martin Solomon

Dear Editor: When is SPECIAL no longer SPECIAL? Colleyville’s ordinances have provisions for the city to issue Special Use Permits (SUPs) to businesses that desire to dispense alcoholic beverages. The use of the word SPECIAL in this term would lead a rationale person to believe that the issuance of a SUP for sale of alcoholic beverages is something that is “outside the norm”. ………. Does the recent council action regarding this BLANKET SUP support the above objective or does it contribute to erosion our stated values in the interest of economic development? Joe Deupree

APRIL 2002 Time Stamped April 30, 2002..5:15 PM Dear Editor A recent political advertisement, printed in another paper, has made claims that are inaccurate, misleading and misrepresentations of my experience and platform. The facts are:…… It is time that we all work together for Colleyville’s future. Jo Ann Gasper Colleyville

Time Stamped April 29, 2002..4:22 PM Dear LNO: Our accomplishment is to brag about building a library- with the $700,000 per year needed to operate it nowhere in sight. Of course everyone knows what a tremendous sales tax generator the Library, along with Lee Lighting (most sales are to builders who pay no sales tax-and how often do you buy a chandelier), will be in replacing the tax base loss represented by Payless, Kmart, Luckman’s Silk, Sweet Magnolias, Taco Bell, Diamonds by Winston and all of the others. However, there is no need to waste any more time on this endeavor by sending proposed names for the new hotel to the mayor. One name and one name only fits this hotel. THE MIRAGE in Colleyville. Frank Carroll Colleyville

Time Stamped April 1, 2002 @ 9:44 PM To the Editor: One of the tragedies of the last two-year election cycle in Colleyville has been a loss in diversity of thought in our City Government. Up to a few years ago, serving on a Board or Commission in Colleyville meant interacting with Board Members of different genders, races, ideologies, and political consciousness. Votes on the Boards were seldom unanimous but never contentious. A sense of community spirit and camaraderie prevailed in all proceedings…… Jim Fletcher

Time Stamped March 31, 2002 @ 9:43 AM Dear Editor: I would like to thank the past city councils for the common sense they showed with the completion of Hall Johnson road. This addition has been a tremendous asset for our community. Did these past members have to make a tough decision with regard to the homeowners along its bounds? Was it a controversial decision? Was this improvement beneficial to our community as a whole? I believe that the answer to all these questions is YES. My workday travel takes me daily to the North Dallas area. What a relief it is to take Hall Johnson to and from highway 121. …………… Tom Hart

Time Stamped March 15, 2002 @ 7:18 PM To the Editor: I attended the senior luncheon at the Community Senior Center. A big concern of a number of us “old folks” is the projected losing of K-mart. Can we start a program to save a place for us to shop close to home? Any ideas would be appreciated. Ed Havran Colleyville

Time Stamped March 06, 2002 @ 9:58 AM Publisher Note: The following is in response to an Email to the Editor by a candidate. If LNO publishes a candidate’s email, we make best efforts to alert all other candidates in the race to provide them an opportunity to respond. While LNO encourages open dialogue, emails by candidates may be limited. Upon request by candidates in any local political race, LNO will provide a platform page to allow ongoing and open dialogue. Dear Editor: I would like to say that the vague; letter that you refer to was not typed or dated by me. It is a matter of public record and can be obtained from the City Secretary’s office. Rex’s opinion was verbalized to me and as such I had recently asked that this information be put in writing. You could also contact Mr. Staples, our present Attorney, for his opinion and will receive the same answer that Rex gave a few years ago…………. Oscar Trevino North Richland Hills

Time Stamped February 09, 2002 @ 7:32 PM Dear Editor: As a former resident of Colleyville, and an active and interested resident when we lived there, I want to take this opportunity to question the motivations of some of the players in the current library and city hall controversy. I was involved with the Chamber of Commerce when I lived there and we offered a yearlong class called Leadership Colleyville. That course has always been intended to inform and educate interested citizens in the workings of the government of the city, as well as other areas of interest to the individuals enrolled. Unfortunately, it now seems that some of the graduates of that program (the current mayor, one councilwoman and a developer) have taken what they learned in that class and used it for their own personal satisfaction and, quite possibly, gain. That should NEVER be the reason one runs for political office – Washington, D. C. doesn’t have one thing on Colleyville, Texas. Jane McKain

Time Stamped 01-24-02 8:34 P.M. To the Editor I hope everyone reads the latest chapter in the horror story of what the City of Colleyville has done to the Couch family, one of the oldest families in Colleyville. After reading this story, we should all tell our city officials why this was wrong and an effort should be made to make recompense to Mrs. Couch while she is still with us. There is “Right” and there is “Wrong.” If anybody thinks what has happened to the Couch’s property is “Right” then they should really expect the worst from our City officials when the time comes for the “Wrong” to raise its ugly face. I couldn’t be more ashamed for us all. Ted Moore

Time Stamped 01-05-02 6:47 A.M. Dear Editor: As an eleven year resident of Colleyville, my frustrations are finally forcing me to put pen to paper with the wish there will be more hope for Colleyville in 2002. I have heard the city government say we urgently need to attract commercial business for ten of those eleven years . . . but all to no avail. Hundreds of Colleyville residents can turn out to protest new subdivisions and get overruled by the City Council and Planning and Zoning or exceptions are passed without the voter’s knowledge . . . it seems the builders and developers run this town……….. Jim Nadeau Colleyville