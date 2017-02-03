Fall in love with spectacular Valentine’s events in Grapevine. From wine trails to delicious dining to live music, Grapevine is the perfect place to celebrate with your sweetheart this February!

Wine & Dine

On Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, experience Grapevine’s Sweetheart Wine Trail. Participants receive three wine tastings at each participating winery tasting room, a souvenir wine glass and food samplings. Tickets are $50 per person in advance and the event is held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. Participating wineries include Cross Timbers Winery, Grape Vine Springs Winery, Homestead Winery, Messina Hof Grapevine Winery, Sloan & Williams Winery, Su Vino Winery, Umbra Winery and Wine Fusion. To purchase tickets, visit www.grapevinewinerytrail.com.

Other fun wine events include a wine excursion with Grapevine Wine Tours, featuring daily stops at three Grapevine winery tasting rooms. This fun activity includes lunch or dinner and sightseeing throughout Historic Downtown Grapevine. Itineraries are rotated daily. To book your tour, visit www.grapevinewinetours.com.

Wine, dine and dance the night away with your Valentine at Messina Hof Grapevine Winery’s five-course, wine-paired gourmet Valentine’s dinner, Saturday, February 11. Enjoy live music, award-winning Messina Hof wines, a delicious dinner and dancing. The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $99 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 817-442-8463. For more information, visit www.messinahof.com/events/valentines-events.

On February 14, celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone with a four-course dinner at Main Street Bistro and Bakery/Chez Fabien. The flavorful menu features a four-course menu which starts with Amuse Bouche de Chef. The second course is a choice between Lobster Bisque, Duck Confit and Endive Salad or King Crab and Curry Crêpes. Entrée choices include Steak and Lobster, Spiced Pork Lamb Rack or Seabass and Caviar. The Dessert du Chef will be a chocolate truffle heart. Dinner is $85 per person and reservations are suggested. A special champagne menu is available for an additional charge. Reservations start at 5 p.m. Live music will also be available until 11 p.m. Celebrating early this year? A special three-course menu will also be available on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11. Visit www.themainbakery.com or www.opentable.com for details and reservations.

Set the Valentine’s mood with a delicious celebratory dinner or lunch in Grapevine. Some suggested options include the Grapevine Epicentre’s Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Fireside Pies, Mi Dia and Winewood Grill. Other outstanding options include Boi Na Braza, Café Italia, Dino’s Steak and Claw House, Farina’s Winery & Café, Ferrari’s Italian Villa, Mac’s On Main, Mesa Restaurant, Mr. G’s, Old Hickory Steakhouse and Silver Fox. With more than 200 restaurants, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your Valentine’s Day taste and budget. For additional restaurants, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

Events & Entertainment

Light up the night as the hottest couple in Texas at Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Hot Date Night on February 10, 11 and 14. This unique Valentine experience features flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and hot molten glass. Guests can create their very own Valentine heart or flower with the assistance of the professional glassblowers. Participants must be 21 and up. Cost is $195 per couple. Reservations are required. And if you’re looking for a family-friendly Valentine’s experience, head to Vetro Glassblowing Studio on February 3 and 4 to create a flower ($30) or heart ($40). No reservations are required and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit www.vetroartglass.com.

Take in the special Valentine’s show of “Fallen Angel” at Grapevine’s Texas Star Dinner Theater, on Tuesday, February 14. Guests will enjoy a unique evening with delicious upscale entrees and a one-of-a-kind murder mystery comedy. This night of hilarious entertainment, good friends, and great food is available for only $85 per person. For tickets and more information, visit www.texasstardinnertheater.com.

Hit a high note on Valentine’s Day at Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St. On Saturday, February 11, see The Love Songs – A Valentine Tribute to Sinatra. Dave Halston, nationally renowned tribute artist, will take the audience on a romantic and nostalgic journey through many of the most celebrated love songs of the Great American Songbook. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of music. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at tickets.grapevineticketline.com/events

The fun continues at Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. with the return of Loving You, Elvis Valentine’s Love Songs Dinner with Kraig Parker. Come join the romantic Valentine’s dinner and show featuring Elvis’ greatest love songs performed by internationally acclaimed tribute artist Kraig Parker. His soulful voice and likeness to the king will leave you all shook up and screaming for more. Tickets include dinner, show and roses for the ladies. Ticket upgrade includes a private winery reception with Kraig at Messina Hof Grapevine Winery. Seating is reserved. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at www.Palace-Theatre.com.

Why only eat candy when you can learn how to make it too? On February 4th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., experience Victorian Candy Making at Nash Farm. In this hands-on workshop, you will learn how to make old fashioned candies such as chocolates, hard candy, nut brittles and other popular Victorian candies for your sweetheart. Advance tickets only for $35 per participant at www.NashFarm.org. Then on Saturday, February 11th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. families can create their own special valentines inside the Nash Farmhouse at the first ever Victorian Valentines. Reprints of traditional Victorian valentines, ribbon, lace, fine papers, foils and more will be on hand to use in creating your own valentine. The $5 tickets are available online at www.NashFarm.org and will include card making supplies, dessert and punch.

Those looking to learn the art of making ganache, truffles, marbleized strawberries and chocolate bowls can take a class with Beck Henry of Hot Chocolates at JudyPie’s Valentine Chocolate Class. Offering two sessions, one just for the girls and one for couples, participants will make the aforementioned handcrafted treats, take them home to enjoy later and also receive one slice of any of JudyPie’s famous pies. Enjoy these classes February 11th from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. for couples and February 12th from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. for just the girls.

Gifts

Shop for something special for your sweetheart along Main Street in Historic Downtown Grapevine. Many merchants will be offering specials to celebrate Valentine’s Day for their Second Annual Sweetheart Sidewalk Sale, Friday, February 10 – Sunday, February, 12. A few suggested options include City Florist, Bermuda Gold & Silver, Crowned by Grace, ooh la la, Chic Boutique, Main Street Jewelry, Gourmet Apples, Legacy Cakes, Napoli’s Italian Café and Confectionary, One Posh Place and more. And don’t miss shopping at Grapevine Mills, Bass Pro Shops and Grapevine Towne Center.

Select a sweet treat at Dr. Sue’s Chocolate! Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Dr. Sue’s Chocolate will feature truffles made from all-natural dark chocolate. Flavors include Strawberry Habanero, Espresso, Dark Chocolate and Caramel and Lemon Chiffon. Dr. Sue’s Chocolate will also have a limited supply of specialty chocolate bars available for purchase including the Hazelnut Crunch and Caramel Bar. Dr. Sue’s Chocolate exists to inspire people to a more healthful lifestyle. As a physician and chocolatier, Dr. Sue realizes the importance of good dietary choices to support healthy living. Dr. Sue believes her all-natural dark chocolate offers a richly decadent, yet more healthful confection. For details, visit www.drsueschocolate.com.

Looking for a special, unique gift for your Valentine? Try The British Emporium. You will find a variety of your favorite imported chocolates perfect as a gift, including Nestle Dairy Box, Black Magic, Quality Street and a wealth of traditional British confectionery and nostalgic sweets. You will also find bone china mugs proudly made in England and unique teapots that will make a special gift. And if you’re going to have a romantic British tea on Valentine’s Day, you will find proper English scones, imported Devon cream, cakes and shortbread. The shop is open daily. Visit www.british-emporium.com

If your sweet tooth still needs satisfying, enjoy handcrafted fudge and artisan moonshine bars made of the finest, imported Belgian chocolate and then hand painted with French cocoa butter at Chocolate Moonshine Co. Taste the famous fudge, as awarded by Hershey, Mars and Godiva chocolatiers or visit www.chocolatemoonshine.com for more information. Lovebirds will become smitten with JudyPie’s delicious, made from scratch pies. Grab a slice or a whole pie and find the ever changing menu at www.judypie.com.