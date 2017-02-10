Grapevine, Texas February 10, 2017

The following are reported arrests and Book -Ins to the Grapevine City Jail.

, Age: 34, No Occupation Listed, Home 3245 Simpson Stuart #3201, Dallas.

Arrested on Feb. 06, 2017 at 4:22 PM by Officer W. Bowdre at 1015 W NW Hwy and Charged with;

1.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, a State Jail Felony,

2.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information, more 5 items less than 1o, a Felony Third Degree,

3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License,

4.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Credit Card or Debit Card Fraud,

5.) On a Dallas PD for Improper Turn Failure to Signal. Current Status ” Medical Reasons”