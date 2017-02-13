Southlake, Texas February 13, 2017
Note: those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law
Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 9:11 PM by Officer T. Sewell at 100 W FM 1709 and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Feb. 06, 2017 at 10:28 PM by Officer B. Lewis at 1600 W. FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000
Arrested on Feb. 02, 2017 at 12:51 AM by Officer C. Damico at Snappy Salads-2175 E. FM 1709 and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 8:09 PM by Officer L. Miller at 1800 W. FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 1:55 AM by Officer J. Weinschrelder at 3000 E Hwy 14, East Bound, and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $348.10,
3.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for No Valid Drivers License, Bond set at $615.10…Total Bond $1,963.20
Arrested on Feb. 07, 2017 at 3:17 AM by Officer C. Damico 600 W. Hwy 114 and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) No Operator’s License, ( Dropped per Ofc. Damico,
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $1,000.
Lili was arrested along with Victoria from California above on Feb. 07, 2017 at 3:17 am by Officer C. Damico at 800 W. Hwy 114, and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Remarks; Dropped per Ofc. Damico,
3.) On a Warrant from California Dept. of Corrections Parole Absconder, Remarks: NO BOND.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
