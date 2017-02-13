Southlake, Texas February 13, 2017

Note: those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law

KING ISAAC ORTIZ, Age: 19, POB: Brownsville, listed as Unemployed and Home 909 Independence PKWY, Southlake. Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 9:11 PM by Officer T. Sewell at 100 W FM 1709 and Charged with, Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

DANIEL BURTON BOZARTH Age: 25, POB: Amarillo, TX. Listed Occupation as Cook at Fire Side Pie and Home 221 Meadow CT D, Keller, TX., Arrested on Feb. 06, 2017 at 10:28 PM by Officer B. Lewis at 1600 W. FM 1709 and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000

ERICK REYES-FLORES, Age: 28, POB: Mexico, listed Occupation as Self-Employed and Home 717 E. Word St. #10, Grapevine, TX. Arrested on Feb. 02, 2017 at 12:51 AM by Officer C. Damico at Snappy Salads-2175 E. FM 1709 and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

ROBERT ALAN BEHN, JR. Age: 59, POB: Beaumont, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 322 N. 6th St., Midolthian, TX. Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 8:09 PM by Officer L. Miller at 1800 W. FM 1709 and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

TORRI LYNN BRAZIEL, Age: 30, POB: San Antonio, TX. Listed Occupation as Manager at UPS and Home 2211 Freeland Way, Dallas, TX. Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 1:55 AM by Officer J. Weinschrelder at 3000 E Hwy 14, East Bound, and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $348.10,

3.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for No Valid Drivers License, Bond set at $615.10…Total Bond $1,963.20

VICTORIA CASTANEDA, Age: 29, Oakland, CA, Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 887 State St., San Jose, CA. Arrested on Feb. 07, 2017 at 3:17 AM by Officer C. Damico 600 W. Hwy 114 and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) No Operator’s License, ( Dropped per Ofc. Damico,

3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $1,000.

LILI TERESITA ANZUETO CISNERO, Age: 25, POB: Orange, CA. Lili was arrested along with Victoria from California above on Feb. 07, 2017 at 3:17 am by Officer C. Damico at 800 W. Hwy 114, and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Remarks; Dropped per Ofc. Damico,

3.) On a Warrant from California Dept. of Corrections Parole Absconder, Remarks: NO BOND.