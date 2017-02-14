Keller, Texas February 14, 2017

Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

JOSHUA LEE OWENS, Age: 35, POB: Osgood, IN. Listed Occupation as Sales for IDC and Home 800 N Tarrant Pkwy #223, Keller, Texas. Arrested on January 31, 2017 at 2:26 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 800 S. Main St and Charged With; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

However, 2 days later Mr. Owens was arrested by Colleyville Police as shown below;

JOSHUA LEE OWENS, Age: 35, POB: Osgood, IN. Listed Occupation as Sales for IDC and Home 500 N. Tarrant Pkwy 223, Keller, TX. Arrested on Feb. 02, 2017 at 9:02 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 9131 Precinct Line Rd. and Charged with; 1.) Manual Delivery of Controlled Substance 3/4 More than 200 G, Less than 400 G, a First Degree Felony, Bond set at $75,000

2.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $3,000…Total Bond $78,000.

DEREK GLENN CARLSON, Age: 24, POB: North Richland Hills, TX, Listed as Unemployed and Home 142- Glasgow Lane, Keller. Arrested on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:29 PM by Officer C. Allen at Millwood – 101 N. Cooper Arlington and Charged With; Criminal Mischief for fore than $2,500 but less than $30,000, Bond set at $6,000.

CURTIS MARK LEIDY, Age: 45, POB: VA. Occupation listed as Sales for Valspar and Home; 630 Bancroft Rd., Keller, Texas. Arrested on Feb. 03, 2017 at 9:39 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 630 Bancroft Road and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

ROBIN STEWARD BIGGS, Age: 32, POB: Amarillo, TX, Listed Occupaton as Client Services for CAE, Inc. and Home 5301 Lily Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Jan. 28, 2017 at 12:55 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 2100 Dove Road and Charge With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

NANCY CAMBELL, Age: 39, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as a Nurse at JPS Hospital and Home 10104 Star Fish St., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Jan. 28, 2017 at 1:36 AM by Westlake Officer J. Salvato at 2200 Hwy 377 and Charged With; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

KATHLEEN ELIZABETH DRAKE, Age: 23, POB: Norfolk, VA. Listed herself as a Student at the University of North Texas and Home 661 Applecross, Robinson, TX. Arrested on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:29 AM by Officer T. Osborn at 100 Post Oak Place and Charge With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

ADAM MICHAEL VROOM, Age: 33, POB: Dallas, TX, Listed Occupation as Aircraft Maintenance for American Airlines and Home 165 Heritage Pkwy W, Decatur, Texas. Arrested on Jan. 27, 2017 at 11:52 PM by Officer M. Riehle at 712 N. Main St. and Charged With, Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

WILLILAM KENNETH FUNDERBURK, Age: 18, POB: Las Vegas, NV. Arrested on Jan. 28, 2917 at 5:36 PM by Officer M. Moore at the Home Depot 2013 S. Main St. Keller and Charge With; Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, Bond set at $750.

RODGER DALE CAMPBELL, Age: 32, POB: Ft. Worth., Listed as unemployed, Home at 6608 Charmaine Dr., Watauga, TX, Arrested on Jan. 28, 2017 at 8:13 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at Kolhls in Keller on S. Main and Charged With; Theft of Property More than $100 Less $750, Bond set at $750.

TIFANY MICHELL SKINNER, Age: 33, POB: Wichita Falls, TX., Listed as Unemployed and Home 6505 Levvitt Dr. Watauga, TX. Arrested on Feb. 01, 2017 at 2:10 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 700 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance not categorized in the PG group, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) On a Watauga PD on a Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $501.,

3.) On a Watauga Warrant on a Warrant for Driving with an Invalid License, Bond set at $651,.

4.) On a Watauga Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $321…Total Bond $3,473.

JOHNATHAN PAUL DUGAN, Age: 27, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed as Unemployed and Home 5900 Lagray Lane, Watauga, TX. Arrested on Feb. 01, 2017 at 2:15 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 700 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance more than 1 Gram not listed substance, Bond set at $5,000,

2.) Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair an Investigation, Bond set at $5,000,

3.) Prohibitive substance/item in a Correctional Facility, Bond set at $5,000,

4.) Possession of a Controlled substance not in CS listing,, Remarks: Charges dropped per Det. Todd,

5.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Failure to appear, Bond set at $279,

6.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Running a Stop Sign, Bond Set at $335.00,

7.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $621.,

8.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $321,

9.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Expired Driver’s License, Bond set at 276., Total Bond $18,832.

DUSTIN DALE MOORE, Age: 33, POB: Graham, TX, Listed Occupation as Self-Employed with Dustin's Landscaping and Home 13144 Fencerow Rd. Ft. Worth, Arrested on Feb. 01, 2017 by Officer G. Telesko at 330 Rufe Snow Dr. (Keller Police Station a1.)nd Charged With; 1.) On a Keller Police Warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Bond set at $25,000,

2.) On a Roanoke PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid,Bond set at $391.,

3.) On a Roanoke PD Warrant for Expired Registration, Bond set at $200.,

4.) On a Roanoke PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $399.,

5.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $412.,

6.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $274.10,

7.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $337.,

8.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $299,

9.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $299,

10.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $299,

11.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Running a Red Light, Bond set at $351,

12.) On a Denton PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $354….Total Bond $25,3615.10.

Arrest information is obtained from various Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts and the information herein is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.

However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.