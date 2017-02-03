Keller, Texas February 03, 2017

RECENT ARRESTS IN KELLER, TEXAS

Note: Those Arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law……..

ROSS ALAN WELCH, Age: 28, POB: Richland Hills, TX. Listed Occupation as Crane Operator for Tower Cranes and Home 725 Bluebonnet Dr., Keller, TX. Age: 28, POB: Richland Hills, TX. Listed Occupation as Crane Operator for Tower Cranes and Home 725 Bluebonnet Dr., Keller, TX. Arrested on Jan. 23, 2017 at 2:27 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 700 Bluebonnet DR. and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Interference with a Public Officer Duties, Bond set at $500,

3.) On a Keller Warrant for Indecency with a Child Exposes, Bond set at $25,000,

4.) On a Keller Police Warrant for Indecency with a Child Exposes, Bond set at $25,000,

5.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Sexual Assault, Bond set at $2,000…Total Bond $76,500.

CODY PRESSLER OSWALT Age: 25, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Sales for English Color and Supply and Home 8700 Clay Hibbins Rd., Keller. Age: 25, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Sales for English Color and Supply and Home 8700 Clay Hibbins Rd., Keller. Arrested on Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:58 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 300 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with; 1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500..Total Bond $2,500.

JOSHUA LE OWENS , Age: 35, POB: Osgood, IN. Listed Occupation as Sales for IDC and Home 500 N. Tarrant Pkwy #223. , Age: 35, POB: Osgood, IN. Listed Occupation as Sales for IDC and Home 500 N. Tarrant Pkwy #223. Arrested on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:16 PM by Officer W. Happ at 1002 Keller Pkwy and Charged with; Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.

SEAN PATRICK RYAN, Age: 30, P:OB: San Francisco, CA. Listed as Unemployed and Home at 8 Crooked Creek Trophy Club. Age: 30, P:OB: San Francisco, CA. Listed as Unemployed and Home at 8 Crooked Creek Trophy Club. Arrested on Jan. 27, 2017 at 3:05 AM by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 500 Trophy Lake Dr. and Charged with; 1.) Violation of Occupational Driver’s License, Remarks Denton County, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,..Total Bond $1,421.

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT HUGHES, Age: 20, POB: Arlington, TX Listed Occupation as Mover for Smooth Move Handlers and Home 5729 Blackmon Ct., Ft. Worth, Texas. Age: 20, POB: Arlington, TX Listed Occupation as Mover for Smooth Move Handlers and Home 5729 Blackmon Ct., Ft. Worth, Texas. Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 3:41 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1975 Keller Pkwy and Charged With; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.

ERIK ORTIZ, Age: 25, POB: Grand Prairie, TX. Listed Occupation as Packer for Amazon and Home 12460 Grey Twig Dr., Ft. Worth. Age: 25, POB: Grand Prairie, TX. Listed Occupation as Packer for Amazon and Home 12460 Grey Twig Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 12:20 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 330 Rufe Snow and Charged with: 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 4 G but less than 200 G, a Second Degree Felony, Bond set at $8,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G but Less than 4 G, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $10,000..Total Bond $18,000.

NYERA ASSER ELDOMIATY, Age: 23, POB: MN., No Occupation Listed and Home 7437 Glen Dr., Watauga, TX. Age: 23, POB: MN., No Occupation Listed and Home 7437 Glen Dr., Watauga, TX. Arrested on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:33 AM by Officer M. Moore at 500 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 1 G a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000.

ZACHARY GRANT LITTLE, Age: 27, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed Occupation as Server at the Becon Cafe and Home 5308 Natchez Trl., Ft. Worth. Age: 27, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed Occupation as Server at the Becon Cafe and Home 5308 Natchez Trl., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan. 25, 2017 at 10:36 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at the QT on South Main and Charged with; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $421.

JESUS MANUEL PEREZ, Age: 19, POB: Ft. Worth, TX Listed Occupation as Cashier at Lisa’s Chicken and Home 2716 Bird St., Ft. Worth, TX. Age: 19, POB: Ft. Worth, TX Listed Occupation as Cashier at Lisa’s Chicken and Home 2716 Bird St., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:40 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 8400 S. Main St. and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 More than 28 G., a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500

LAQUINTON TERRELL McCRAY, Age: 29, POB; Baton Rouge, LA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 11040 Sarah Jump Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Age: 29, POB; Baton Rouge, LA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 11040 Sarah Jump Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Arrested on Jan. 26, 2017 at 4:23 PM by Officer J. Hicks at the Walmart on Rufe Snow in Keller and Charge With; Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $2,000.

CHRIS JAMES KOEGLE, Age: 36, POB: Newark OH. Listed Occupation as Bar Manager at El Calibrace and Home 5836 Sugar Maple Dr., Ft. Worth. Age: 36, POB: Newark OH. Listed Occupation as Bar Manager at El Calibrace and Home 5836 Sugar Maple Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:45 AM by Officer G. Edge on Davis Blvd and Charged with; Driving while intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $1,500.

JONAH ALAN KUEHNE Age: 28, POB: Ennis, TX. Listed Occupation as Account Executive for Active Network and Home 13201 Cheatham Ct. Ft. Worth. Age: 28, POB: Ennis, TX. Listed Occupation as Account Executive for Active Network and Home 13201 Cheatham Ct. Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:39 AM by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 2301 Hwy 377 and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15 a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.

BRYAN MERRIMAN PRESTON, Age: 30, POB: Greenville, TX. Listged Occupatoin as Field Tech for Alfa Testing and Home 11817 Comfrey St. Ft. Worth., Age: 30, POB: Greenville, TX. Listged Occupatoin as Field Tech for Alfa Testing and Home 11817 Comfrey St. Ft. Worth., Arrested on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:16 PM by Westlake Officer G. Edge at 3000 SH 114 East Bound, and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

LAURA ELENA VALADEZ, Age: 31, POB: Dallas, TX, Listed Occupation as Manager at Jefferson Dental and Home 3443 Saffron Cir., Mesquite, TX. Age: 31, POB: Dallas, TX, Listed Occupation as Manager at Jefferson Dental and Home 3443 Saffron Cir., Mesquite, TX. Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:18 AM by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 2700 Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $399.85,

3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Running a Stop Sign, Bond set at $419.35,

4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $354.10,

5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Child Safety Seat Violation Bond set at $217.83,

6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Child Safety Seat Violation Bond set at $217.83,

7.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License, Bond set at $324.30,

8.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Fasten Seat Belt, Bond set at $250.33,

9.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $354.30..Total Bond: $3,537.89.

RANDY DWAYNE DOVERS, Age: 44, Listed Occupation as HR for Santander Consumer USA and Home 12405 Leaflet, Ft. Worth., Age: 44, Listed Occupation as HR for Santander Consumer USA and Home 12405 Leaflet, Ft. Worth., Arrested on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:17 AM by Westlake Police Officer R. Dobbs at 3000 SH 170 West Bound and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Exceeding 0.15 at Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Expired License Plates, Bond set at $312,

3.) On an Irving PD Warrant for No Valid Motor Vehicle Inspection, Bond set at $338,

4.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $404.30,

5.) On a Fort Worth PD Warant for Motor Vehicle Repair, Bond set at $195, … Total Bond $2,749,30

MEGAN OLIVIA MOSADDAQUE, Age: 25, POB: Irving, TX. Listed as a Student at TCC North West and Home Address 5381 Lake Chelen Dr., Ft. Worth. Age: 25, POB: Irving, TX. Listed as a Student at TCC North West and Home Address 5381 Lake Chelen Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:25 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1000 Western Trail and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 4 more than 28 G, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,

3.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

4.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000,

5.) Possession of a Controlled Substance not in PG, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $10,000.

JUSTIN MICHAEL BECK, Age: 33, POB: Iowa, Listed Occupation as Sales for Classic BMW and Home 14065 Tanglebrush, Haslet, Texas, Age: 33, POB: Iowa, Listed Occupation as Sales for Classic BMW and Home 14065 Tanglebrush, Haslet, Texas, Arrested on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:51 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at 3300 Sh 170 West Bound and Charged with; 1.) Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Speeding 10% or Over,

3.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,

4.) On a Fort Worth PD Warrant for Wrong Side of the Street,

5.) On a Fort Worth PD Warrant for No Motorcycle License…Total Bond $2,092.