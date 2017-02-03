Keller, Texas February 03, 2017
RECENT ARRESTS IN KELLER, TEXAS
Note: Those Arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law……..
Arrested on Jan. 23, 2017 at 2:27 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 700 Bluebonnet DR. and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Interference with a Public Officer Duties, Bond set at $500,
3.) On a Keller Warrant for Indecency with a Child Exposes, Bond set at $25,000,
4.) On a Keller Police Warrant for Indecency with a Child Exposes, Bond set at $25,000,
5.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Sexual Assault, Bond set at $2,000…Total Bond $76,500.
Arrested on Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:58 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 300 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500..Total Bond $2,500.
Arrested on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:16 PM by Officer W. Happ at 1002 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.
Arrested on Jan. 27, 2017 at 3:05 AM by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 500 Trophy Lake Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Violation of Occupational Driver’s License, Remarks Denton County, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,..Total Bond $1,421.
Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 3:41 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1975 Keller Pkwy and Charged With;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.
Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 12:20 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 330 Rufe Snow and Charged with:
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 4 G but less than 200 G, a Second Degree Felony, Bond set at $8,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G but Less than 4 G, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $10,000..Total Bond $18,000.
Arrested on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:33 AM by Officer M. Moore at 500 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 1 G a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000.
Arrested on Jan. 25, 2017 at 10:36 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at the QT on South Main and Charged with;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $421.
Arrested on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:40 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 8400 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 More than 28 G., a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500
Arrested on Jan. 26, 2017 at 4:23 PM by Officer J. Hicks at the Walmart on Rufe Snow in Keller and Charge With;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:45 AM by Officer G. Edge on Davis Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:39 AM by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 2301 Hwy 377 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15 a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:16 PM by Westlake Officer G. Edge at 3000 SH 114 East Bound, and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan. 22, 2017 at 1:18 AM by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 2700 Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $399.85,
3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Running a Stop Sign, Bond set at $419.35,
4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $354.10,
5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Child Safety Seat Violation Bond set at $217.83,
6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Child Safety Seat Violation Bond set at $217.83,
7.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License, Bond set at $324.30,
8.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Fasten Seat Belt, Bond set at $250.33,
9.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $354.30..Total Bond: $3,537.89.
Arrested on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:17 AM by Westlake Police Officer R. Dobbs at 3000 SH 170 West Bound and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Exceeding 0.15 at Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Expired License Plates, Bond set at $312,
3.) On an Irving PD Warrant for No Valid Motor Vehicle Inspection, Bond set at $338,
4.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $404.30,
5.) On a Fort Worth PD Warant for Motor Vehicle Repair, Bond set at $195, … Total Bond $2,749,30
Arrested on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:25 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1000 Western Trail and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 4 more than 28 G, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
3.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
4.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000,
5.) Possession of a Controlled Substance not in PG, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $10,000.
Arrested on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:51 AM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at 3300 Sh 170 West Bound and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Speeding 10% or Over,
3.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
4.) On a Fort Worth PD Warrant for Wrong Side of the Street,
5.) On a Fort Worth PD Warrant for No Motorcycle License…Total Bond $2,092.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com