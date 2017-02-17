Keller, Texas February 17, 2017
Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at 8:53 PM by Officer M. Riehle at his home at 1720 Hilltop Lane and Charged With;
Assault (simple) Contact..Bond set at $571.00
Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 11:26 AM by Officer J. Hicks at his home; 730 Bluebonnet Dr., Keller and Charged With;
1.) Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, a Class A Misdemeanor , Bond set at $2,500,
2.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $749.10,
Arrested on Feb. 06, 2017 at 3:23 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 W Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged With;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.
Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 1:21 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 2586 Ravenwood Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Interfering with a Public Servant’s Duties, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Bond set at $2,000..Total Bond $3,000
Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 2:02 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1941 D. Main St and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Feb. 07, 2017 at 1:29 AM by Officer R. Davis at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;
1.) Theft of Property more than $750 less than $2,500, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000, Total Bond, $7,000.
Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 2:46 AM by Officer R. Davis at 100 S. Main Street and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 1:33 AM by Officer T. Ulrich at 700 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana, more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Feb. 04, 2017 by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 3500 SH 114 West Bound and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Feb. 04, 2017 at 2:54 AM by Westlake Officer G. Edge at 2300 SHJ 114 East Bound and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 2:27 AM by Westlake Police Officer J. Rodriguez at 3100 SH 170 West Bound and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com