Keller, Texas February 17, 2017

Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

CLINT ALDEN RABE, Age: 38, POB: Port Arthur, TX., Listed Occupation as Maintenance at Indio Management and Home at 1720 Hilltop Lane, Keller, TX. Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at 8:53 PM by Officer M. Riehle at his home at 1720 Hilltop Lane and Charged With; Assault (simple) Contact..Bond set at $571.00

ANDREW SCOT CRISPIN, Age: 25, POB: IL. Listed Occupation as Cook at 7 Mile Care and Home 730 Bluebonnet Dr., Keller, TX. Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 11:26 AM by Officer J. Hicks at his home; 730 Bluebonnet Dr., Keller and Charged With; 1.) Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, a Class A Misdemeanor , Bond set at $2,500,

2.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $749.10,

DALTON MITCHELL BRAWN, Age: 21, POB: Plano, Listed Occupation as Delivery Driver for Papa Johns and Home 625 Valle Vista Ct., Keller, TX. Arrested on Feb. 06, 2017 at 3:23 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 W Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged With; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.

ANDREW WILLIAM McNAMAR, Age: 20, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 307 Branson Rd., Roanoke, TX. Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 1:21 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 2586 Ravenwood Dr. and Charged with; 1.) Interfering with a Public Servant's Duties, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Bond set at $2,000..Total Bond $3,000

MARISSA MICHELLE STAR, Age: 41, POB: San Diego, CA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 4928 Bateman Rd., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 2:02 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1941 D. Main St and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond set at $1,000.

JENNIFER LEE EZELL, Age: 28, P:OB: Sherman, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 300 Pemberton St., White Settlement, TX. Arrested on Feb. 07, 2017 at 1:29 AM by Officer R. Davis at the Keller Police Station and Charged with; 1.) Theft of Property more than $750 less than $2,500, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000, Total Bond, $7,000.

LAURA ELLARIE JONES, Age: 39, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Dwellings Drs. and Home 5521 Springford Cir #1834, Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 2:46 AM by Officer R. Davis at 100 S. Main Street and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

RACHEL ANNE MALLOZZI, Age: 18, POB Arlington, TX. No Occupation Listed and Home 8324 Parkbrooke Dr., N. Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 1:33 AM by Officer T. Ulrich at 700 S. Main St. and Charged with; Possession of Marijuana, more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.

SAMMY TAISEER HINDI, Age: 34, POB: Greenbay, WI., Occupation listed as Store Manager at Ashley Furniture and Home at 16301 Cowboy Trail, Justin, TX. Arrested on Feb. 04, 2017 by Westlake Officer R. Dobbs at 3500 SH 114 West Bound and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.

CRUZ ALEJANDRO MORALES, Age: 23, POB: Orange County, CA. Listed Occupation as HVAC Installer for Lennox and Home 6520 Harmonson Rd., North Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Feb. 04, 2017 at 2:54 AM by Westlake Officer G. Edge at 2300 SHJ 114 East Bound and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

VENESSA HARBISON MADRID, Age: 55, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed Occupation as Sales with Circa 2000 and Home 2420 Stanley Ave, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Feb. 08, 2017 at 2:27 AM by Westlake Police Officer J. Rodriguez at 3100 SH 170 West Bound and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.