Colleyville, Texas February 11, 2017
Note; Those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law…..
Arrested on Feb 09, 2017 at 10::34 AM by Officer J. Prater at 3830 Glade Road and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000,
2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond Set at $1,000…Total Bond $6,000.
Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 2:18 PM by Officer C. Self at 6113 Colleyville Blvd and Charge With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500,
2.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug, another Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500,
3.) Accident involving Damage to a Vehicle more than $200, Bond set at $2,500…Total Bond $7,500.
Arrested on Feb. 06, 2017 at 11:55 PM by Officer J. Arenz at Exxon Station at 4405 Colleyvill Blvd and Charged with,
Public Intoxication , Bond set at $285.
Arrested on Feb 08, 2017 at 10:04 PM by Officer J. Fleming at 640 Pool Road and Charged With,
Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, REMARKS…Homeless, Irving shown was last Address, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 10:34 PM by Officer J. Prater at 3830 Glade Road and Charged With;
Possession of a Controlled Substance More than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000.
Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 8:42 PM at Walgreens on Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;
1.) Fraudulent intent to Obtain a Controlled Substance Scheduled V, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500,
2.) On a Flower Mound PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $127.95,
3.) On a Flower Mound PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $267.05,
4.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Driving Without a License, Bond Set at $419.60,
5.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond Set at $472.03,
6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operators License, Bond Set at $396.50,
7.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $552.50,
8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $804.70,
9.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond Set at $414.83,
10.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set at $56.30,
11.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $499.33….Total Bond $6,910.79
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com