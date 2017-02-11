Colleyville, Texas February 11, 2017

Note; Those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law…..

GANESH C. MENON Age: 19, POB: New York, Listed as Unemployed and Home 108 E Harwood Rd #610, Euless. Arrested on Feb 09, 2017 at 10::34 AM by Officer J. Prater at 3830 Glade Road and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000,

2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond Set at $1,000…Total Bond $6,000.

HEIKO BENJAMIN FRIEDRICH-CUNTZ, Age: 25, POB: Westminister CO. Listed Occupation as Landscaper for Coach's Outdoor Services and Home; 2140 Murphy Drive, # 1506, Bedford. Arrested on Feb. 05, 2017 at 2:18 PM by Officer C. Self at 6113 Colleyville Blvd and Charge With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500,

2.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug, another Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500,

3.) Accident involving Damage to a Vehicle more than $200, Bond set at $2,500…Total Bond $7,500.

JEFFREY CLAY OLLER, Age: 57, Listed as Unemployed and No Home Address provided, Arrested on Feb. 06, 2017 at 11:55 PM by Officer J. Arenz at Exxon Station at 4405 Colleyvill Blvd and Charged with, Public Intoxication , Bond set at $285.

CLAYTON DESHONN WORD, Age: 20, Listed as Unemployed and Home 1408 Darr St #C, Irving, Texas. Arrested on Feb 08, 2017 at 10:04 PM by Officer J. Fleming at 640 Pool Road and Charged With, Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, REMARKS…Homeless, Irving shown was last Address, Bond set at $750.

RUBEN MAX VEGA, Age: 20, POB: Los Angeles. Listed as unemployed and Home 4007 Whitby Lane, Grapevine, Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 10:34 PM by Officer J. Prater at 3830 Glade Road and Charged With; Possession of a Controlled Substance More than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000.

STEPHON LATRAY COKER, Age: 33, Occupation listed as Sales for Direct TV and Home 2207 Ruth St A, Arlington, TX. Arrested on Feb. 09, 2017 at 8:42 PM at Walgreens on Colleyville Blvd and Charged With; 1.) Fraudulent intent to Obtain a Controlled Substance Scheduled V, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500,

2.) On a Flower Mound PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $127.95,

3.) On a Flower Mound PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $267.05,

4.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Driving Without a License, Bond Set at $419.60,

5.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond Set at $472.03,

6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operators License, Bond Set at $396.50,

7.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $552.50,

8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $804.70,

9.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond Set at $414.83,

10.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set at $56.30,

11.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $499.33….Total Bond $6,910.79